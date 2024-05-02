Posted in: Games, Gearbox Publishing, Video Games | Tagged: RKGK, Wabisabi Games

3D Platformer RKGK Receives New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for RKGK as we get a better look at the gameplay as you tag up the city in this defiant 3D platformer.

Article Summary Explore Cap City's neo-brutalist landscape as Valah in RKGK, the new 3D platformer.

Use graffiti to resist the mind-controlling B Corp and bring life to the city.

Experience Defacer mode for seamless traversal and combat in animated style.

Customize Valah with colors and cosmetics while reclaiming the metropolis.

Gearbox Publishing and developer Wabisabi Games have launched an all-new gameplay trailer for their upcoming 3D platformer, RKGK. The game encourages you to snag a spray can and channel the rebellion within, as you head off into Cap City where you attempt to disrupt a metropolis that has been mind-controlled by B-Corp. What's a team of rebels to do against an oppressive corporation with a CEO you know is evil to the core? You bring beauty back to the city with your sprays and skills to get everywhere you need to go. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released on May 22, 2024.

RKGK

The city is your canvas. Join the rebellious Valah and her RKGK crew to free the neo-brutalist Cap City from evil B Corp's control. Collect secret treasures, find hidden paths, and light up the cold and grey concrete with your graffiti. How fast can you go? Chain together jumps, dashes, glides, and grinds. Reach the perfect flow state in Defacer mode – where Valah's world becomes her animated wonderland. Master routes and speed through levels as you take down Mr. Buff's cronies with style. Break through enemies, overload your senses, and take back control. Use Valah's paint abilities for stylish traversal, chaotic mayhem, and leaving your vibrant mark on every corner of Cap City.

Channel your power through art and resist Mr. Buff's mind-controlling technology. Restore freedom to the citizens of Cap City and test your abilities against the B Corp minions. Valah's creativity and imagination is the spark to guide you through a dark, controlling world. Color is power. Graffiti is resistance. Use art as the ultimate expression to speak for the underdog and light up the world. With plenty of paint and cosmetic customization options, Valah can reclaim her city and look great doing it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!