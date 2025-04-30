Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Zynga | Tagged: Words with Friends

Words With Friends Adds All-New Letter Lock Mode

Words With Friends has revealed a new mode being added to the game, as they have the single-player channelnge of Letter Lock

Article Summary Words With Friends introduces Letter Lock, a brand new single-player puzzle mode with daily challenges.

Letter Lock lets players unlock columns vertically to form longer words and reach word count goals.

This engaging solo mode offers more ways to play between turns and perfect word-building skills.

Letter Lock joins popular solo options like Word Search, Mini Crosswords, and Word Wheel in the app.

Zynga revealed a brand new addition to Words With Friends, as the team have updated the game with Letter Lock mode. This is a new single-player mode that will test your skills as you try to solve word puzzles by unlocking new letters vertically. This is basically here to help those who may not have a game going, or have one and are waiting on a reply from an opponent, keep up with their word-building skills. We have more info and a trailer here, as the mode goes live today.

Words With Friends – Letter Lock

Letter Lock is an engaging daily puzzle where players create words by moving columns of letters vertically to unlock more columns and create longer words. The puzzle is complete when the player unlocks all columns and reaches the required word count goal for each word length. Letter Lockbrings a fresh challenge to the beloved daily word game ritual and expands the iconic game's suite of single-player games. Letter Lock joins the growing suite of single-player modes available in Words With Friends that are transforming the iconic word game into an all-in-one destination for wordplay enthusiasts around the world.

For more than a decade, Words With Friends has brought people together through clever competition and a shared love of words. In November 2024, the game leveled up with the introduction of solo modes – daily puzzles that can be solved at your own pace. Fan-favorite word games, like Mini Crosswords, Word Wheel, Guess Word, and Word Search, have given players even more ways to play, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. In fact, up to 70% of players gravitate towards starting a Word Search before diving into the classic player vs. player gameplay, showing the benefits of offering more ways to flex skills and fill the time between turns of the classic gameplay.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!