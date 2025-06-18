Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Ara: History Untold, Oxide Games, Stardock Entertainment

Ara: History Untold Announces Surprise Free Update

Ara: History Untold players have an all-new massive free update available right now with some key features based on player feedback

Article Summary Ara: History Untold gets a huge free Living Strategy update packed with new features and improvements.

Enjoy a revamped Living Strategy view, faster simulation, and an advanced map generator for deeper gameplay.

AI opponents now offer smarter, tougher competition with overhauled behaviors and better late-game strategy.

Micromanagement is reduced thanks to smarter citizens and new automation, plus improved battle and graphics.

Stardock Entertainment and Oxide Games, in partnership with Xbox Game Studios, have revealed a surprise free update for Ara: History Untold. Version 1,4, also known as Living Strategy, brings with it a umber of changes, updates, and new content, all based on player feedback. This includes the new Living Strategy game mode, improvements to AI, reductions in micromanagement, and more to explore. We have the full update notes from the team below as the content is now live.

Ara: History Untold – Living Strategy

Living Strategy View: Now the primary default gameplay viewpoint, this feature blends elements of the detailed Living World close-up perspective with the broader strategic overview. The design enables players to seamlessly manage cities, armies, and resources with greater ease while remaining immersed in the game's detailed environments.

Advanced Map Generator: Version 1.4 introduces a significant upgrade to the map generation algorithm, now featuring twice as many strategically distinct regions per map size. These enhancements deliver more intelligent resource distribution and improved player starting positions, offering expanded strategic depth and greater replayability. A newly updated Earth map makes full use of these improved generation mechanics.

Strategy AI Player v2.0: The computer opponent's artificial intelligence systems have been extensively overhauled to provide players with more meaningful strategic competition, especially during the late-game period. AI opponents will now make more nuanced decisions, better optimize their resources and challenge players with deeper strategic considerations.

Significant Micromanagement Reduction: Leveraging the new AI systems and the citizen simulation system, the game's citizens can now automatically select items from the player's inventory to self-supply their dwellings, shops, factories, and other buildings based on their needs. Players can easily toggle this automated feature or guide citizen behaviors directly using in-game Policies, maintaining full control over their gameplay experience.

Battle System Improvements: Combat mechanics have become deeper, longer-lasting, and more transparent, supported by a new Battle Viewer panel. This panel clearly explains battle outcomes and provides improved tactical clarity, helping players better understand and manage military encounters.

Graphics Engine Optimization : Extensive updates have significantly improved game optimization, reducing GPU usage and significantly increasing framerate stability, particularly in later-game scenarios.

Simulation Speed Enhancements : Optimizations to the game's simulation engine deliver faster turn times and improved UI responsiveness, contributing to a smoother playing experience.

Gameplay and Balance Enhancements: Version 1.4 features numerous gameplay improvements, including pacing adjustment, recipe tuning, and extensive balance revisions. Additionally, dozens of community-reported bugs have been addressed, further refining the overall experience.

