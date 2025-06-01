Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Taito, Video Games | Tagged: Amiga, Evercade, NeoGeo

Everything Revealed During Evercade Showcase Volume 4

Evercade showed off several new titles on the way furing the Evercade Showcase Volume 4, as some new retro collections will be out this year

Article Summary Evercade unveils the Taito Bartop Arcade, featuring 10 classic games and full cartridge compatibility.

Roguecraft DX premieres as an enhanced roguelike adventure with new levels, monsters, and music on Evercade.

NeoGeo Arcade 1, 2, and 3 collections bring iconic titles like Metal Slug and King of Fighters to Evercade.

Taito Arcade 1 & 2 collections offer a lineup of classic arcade hits, launching July and October 2025.

Last week, Evercade held one of their annual showcases, revealing what's on the way for the retro game company, with a few interesting titles on the way both for players at home as well as some additions for those looking to add to the bar. The team revealed a new Bartop Arcade lineup for Taito, as several titles will be released in the small and convenient format. As well as multiple new collections from Taito, Amiga, NeoGeo, and others. We have the full rundown here and the livestream above for you to check out as these will be rolling out throughout the rest of 2025.

Taito Bartop Arcade

The Evercade Alpha Taito Bartop Arcade comes loaded with 10 classic Taito games, including favourites like Bubble Bobble and Space Invaders, and offers full compatibility with the entire Evercade cartridge library! The Taito Alpha will be released in October 2025.

Bubble Bobble

Space Invaders

Cadash

Elevator Action

The Fairyland Story

Growl

The Legend of Kage

The NewZeland Story

Puzzle Bobble

Rastan

Roguecraft DX

Love a roguelike? Pick your character class and brave the dungeons of Mordecoom in Roguecraft DX! The original Roguecraft for Amiga won the Retro World Award at the 2025 Debug Indie Game Awards, drawing praise for its beautiful pixel art, atmospheric music and compelling gameplay. Roguecraft DX is an all-new enhanced version for Evercade, featuring more levels, new monsters to battle and additional music tracks to enjoy while you explore.

NeoGeo Arcade 1

Six incredible NeoGeo games are coming to Evercade. Includes the start of the iconic Metal Slug franchise plus the King of Fighters 2000, and more!

Metal Slug

The King of Figjters 2000

Shock Troopers

Magician Lord

Sengoku

Ironclad

Taito Arcade 1 & 2

Play through 9 Taito classic hits including the timeless adventure of BUBBLE BOBBLE and the groundbreaking SPACE INVADERS, one of the most iconic games in history, plus many more retro favourites in Taito Arcade 1. Taito Arcade 2 is coming to Evercade in July too! Jump into the action with the classic shooter OPERATION WOLF, help save the adorable Kiwis in THE NEWZEALAND STORY, and enjoy even more arcade favourites in one exciting collection!

Games included – Taito Arcade 1:

Bubble Bobble

Chack'n Pop

Colony 7

Don Doko Don

Growl

Space Invaders

Pirate Pete

Raimais

The Legend of Kage

Games included – Taito Arcade 2:

Alpine Ski

The Electric Yo-Yo

Elevator Action

Kiki Kaikai

Liquid Kids

Rastan

Operation Wolf

The NewZealand Story

Volified

NeoGeo Arcade 2 & 3

Experience six more NeoGeo classics on Evercade with NeoGeo Arcade 2. Join the fight for glory in GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES, dive into explosive action with METAL SLUG 2, and enjoy even more legendary arcade titles! NeoGeo Arcade 3 also brings six additional NeoGeo classics to Evercade! Take flight in the whimsical shooter TWINKLE STAR SPRITES, dominate the arena in THE KING OF FIGHTERS '97, and experience even more retro action!

Games included – NeoGeo Arcade 2:

Art of Fighting 2

Crossed Swords

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Metal Slug 2

Nninja Commando

Sengoku 2

Games included – NeoGeo Arcade 3:

Ghost Pilots

Metal Slug 3

Samurai Shodown II

Super Sidekicks

The King of Fighters '97

Twinkle Star Sprites

