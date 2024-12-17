Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alien Market Simulator, Kheddo Entertainment, Shadow Owl Studios, Silly Sloth Studios

Alien Market Simulator Reveals Early Access Plans

Do you have what it takes to keepall of your customers happy in space? Alien Market Simulator will give you a chance next year

Article Summary Alien Market Simulator challenges you to manage an interstellar market at a bustling spaceport.

Experience thrilling gameplay with unique item orders, space station repairs, and customer satisfaction.

Engage in shady deals, ward off thieves, and hire robotic staff to ease your managerial tasks.

Enjoy the new trailer ahead of its Steam Early Access debut in 2025 from Silly Sloth Studios and partners.

Indie game developers Silly Sloth Studios and Kheddo Entertainment, along with publisher Shadow Owl Studios, have confirmed Alien Market Simulator is coming to Early Access next year. The game takes supermarket management to the extreme as you run your own spot out of a spaceport, trying to please customers with your own goods and services, as well as secret items you don't want others to know about. The game will be coming out on PC via Steam in Early Access sometime in 2025, but for now, enjoy a look at it with the first trailer.

Alien Market Simulator

After getting bail from the Intergalactic Police, you've been given a chance to earn your freedom. The condition? Manage a space station on a distant, unknown planet. But this isn't the freedom you've been dreaming of. You must check in daily through the station's system and pay back the authorities. Only by staying on top of your tasks can you hope to reclaim your independence. Repair, open, and manage your very own space station. Provide essential services like snacks and fuel for interstellar travelers. Earn credits, expand your operations, and customize the station to suit your vision. But beware—the path to freedom is filled with challenges, shady opportunities, and endless alien customers.

Manage Your Space Station: Run a bustling alien market while repairing and upgrading the station. Make it a destination for travelers seeking snacks, fuel, and more.

Run a bustling alien market while repairing and upgrading the station. Make it a destination for travelers seeking snacks, fuel, and more. Clean and Maintain Your Station: Keep the station tidy and functional to ensure a positive experience for alien visitors. A clean station keeps them coming back for more.

Keep the station tidy and functional to ensure a positive experience for alien visitors. A clean station keeps them coming back for more. Prepare your shop: Place furniture in shop, place racks of many kinds, decorations, counter and more. Set up shops to serve hungry aliens and maintain inventory. Fill racks timely and make sure the customers don't get angry.

Place furniture in shop, place racks of many kinds, decorations, counter and more. Set up shops to serve hungry aliens and maintain inventory. Fill racks timely and make sure the customers don't get angry. Order Items: Order unique Items for aliens to choose and pick. Let the robots deliver your items.

Order unique Items for aliens to choose and pick. Let the robots deliver your items. Manage Shop: Scan item and bill. Ensure that you don't miss any. Sell illegal item, but make sure you don't get caught.

Scan item and bill. Ensure that you don't miss any. Sell illegal item, but make sure you don't get caught. Illegal Deals: Your lawyer is here to help run the illegal businesses. Cant say muc about that, play the game to experience.

Your lawyer is here to help run the illegal businesses. Cant say muc about that, play the game to experience. Lookout for the thief: They swallow items and run away with it, stop them while you can Very irritating creatures, unless you make them like you.

They swallow items and run away with it, stop them while you can Very irritating creatures, unless you make them like you. Hire Robotic Staff: Lower the workload by employing robotic assistants. They can handle cleaning, restocking, and even customer service, letting you focus on big decisions.

Lower the workload by employing robotic assistants. They can handle cleaning, restocking, and even customer service, letting you focus on big decisions. Bathrooms That Work: Unlock and maintain clean restrooms for alien travelers. A well-maintained bathroom can make or break their experience.

