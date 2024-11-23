Posted in: 3D Realms, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2B Games, Knights Peak, Slipgate Ironworks, Tempest Rising

3D Realms & Knights Peak Team To Publish Tempest Rising

Two publisher have come together for Tempest Rising, as both 3D Realms and Knights Peak will distribute the game on a global level

Article Summary 3D Realms and Knights Peak unite to publish Tempest Rising globally, leveraging shared expertise.

Tempest Rising aims to modernize classic RTS gameplay with innovative features and dynamic strategies.

Experience Tempest Rising through customizable multiplayer and strategic single-player campaigns.

Discover diverse factions with unique play styles, from base building to commanding epic battles.

3D Realms announced this week that they have penned a new deal with Knights Peak to publish their upcoming game, Tempest Rising. The two sides did not get into the specifics, but it appears 3D Realms will still be involved to some degree, while Knights Peak will be responsible for the global publishing. We're not entirely sure how it will all work out and how much responsibilities both sides will have, but if 3D Realms were just handing over full publishing duties, there'd be no reason for them to remain involved at all, seeing as how they're not the developers. (That would be Slipgate Ironworks and 2B Games). We have a pair of quotes from both parties below, as the game is currently aiming for some kind of release in 2025.

Matthew Karch, CEO and co-founder of Saber Interactive, shared his excitement for the partnership, saying, "Teaming up with Knights Peak on Tempest Rising provides us a great opportunity to reach our ambitious goals for the game. Their vision aligns perfectly with ours, and we look forward to showcasing the game in new and exciting ways. We can't wait for fans to experience what we believe is a true evolution of the RTS genre."

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey as publishing partner for Tempest Rising and collaborate with the talented team at Saber Interactive," said Eugenio Vitale, Vice-President of Publishing at Knights Peak. "Tempest Rising pays homage to the golden era of RTS games while delivering a thoroughly modernized experience that appeals to both veterans and new players alike. This collaboration underscores our commitment to bringing high-quality gaming experiences to our players. We're proud to contribute to a project that bridges the past and the future of the RTS genre."

Tempest Rising

Tempest Rising's multiplayer modes will offer something for all types of real-time strategy (RTS) fans, with configurable game lobbies where team setup, win conditions, starting credits, starting army size, and more can be customized in 2-4 player matchups. Inspired by the all-time classics of the RTS genre, Tempest Rising's single-player campaign and multiplayer game modes offer players full command of their armies as they build up their bases, lead their units into battle, and execute bold strategies to win. Seamlessly merging the classic action of RTS games from the '90s and 2000s with the production levels and standards expected of modern gaming, Tempest Rising offers an updated throwback to a dynamic alternate timeline.

Classic RTS base building with fast, fluid, hard-hitting combat.

Three asymmetrical factions (2 playable at launch), each featuring distinct economy and play styles.

Each faction offers a unique roster of units.

Two epic single-player campaigns with between-mission cutscenes.

Skirmish, custom games, and ranked multiplayer matchmaking with Glicko-2 rating.

