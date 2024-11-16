Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2P Games, 49 Keys

49 Keys Releases Launch Trailer With Steam Release

Check out the official launch trailer for the narrative-focused puzzle title 49 Keys, as the game is available right now on Steam

Article Summary Explore 49 Keys, a narrative puzzle game by indie publisher 2P Games, now available on Steam.

Dive into a 1520 setting mired in mystery, magic, and dense riddles to unravel a gripping story.

Experience immersive art and sound reminiscent of medieval manuscripts and captivating themes.

Adapted from the best-seller 49 Chiavi, this game has received critical and commercial acclaim.

Indie game publisher 2P Games has released a new trailer for the game 49 Keys as the game has officially been released on PC via Steam. Developed by the trio of Michele Buonanno, Veronica Wu, and Fabio Porfidia, this is a narrative-focused puzzle title that was inspired by real magic books from the 16th Century. Flip through the pages and use your wits to figure out what you need to do to move on through the book, but be careful, as the book has a way of imprinting on you. Enjoy the trailer above!

49 Keys

The year is 1520. You receive a letter from your old mentor, the first step on an unnerving journey like none before. One that shall expose you to the forbidden arcane and all its mystery in which you shall concoct mixtures both wondrous and strange and summon forth beings of other-worldly power. You must steel yourself, for terrors buried deep within shall soon awaken within you, Dantean horrors that bleed into reality. Endure these trials, and, in time, the truth shall draw near. Yet, will you be brave enough to pay its price?

An Immersive Literary Feat: Its lauded writing aside, 49 Keys is an audio-visual work of art. Intricately-designed menus hark back to manuscripts of the Middle Ages through to the Renaissance, with a unique art style throughout. Pore over incredible full-color illustrations and feel the thrill as original themes perfectly complement each twist and turn. All this combines for a deeply immersive world.

Its lauded writing aside, 49 Keys is an audio-visual work of art. Intricately-designed menus hark back to manuscripts of the Middle Ages through to the Renaissance, with a unique art style throughout. Pore over incredible full-color illustrations and feel the thrill as original themes perfectly complement each twist and turn. All this combines for a deeply immersive world. Unique Riddles and Marvellous Mysteries: Akin to point-and-click adventures, 49 Keys has you search through a meticulously-crafted world, collecting items to aid you in solving its myriad puzzles. Read every word with care, for vital clues are hidden within. Put your reasoning skills to the test, and push onward, but fear not—an array of detailed in-game tips are at hand if ever you need them.

Akin to point-and-click adventures, 49 Keys has you search through a meticulously-crafted world, collecting items to aid you in solving its myriad puzzles. Read every word with care, for vital clues are hidden within. Put your reasoning skills to the test, and push onward, but fear not—an array of detailed in-game tips are at hand if ever you need them. Directly Adapted From The Best-Seller: 49 Keys was developed and adapted by the original author behind the 2022 gamebook of the same name (49 Chiavi), a best-selling puzzle adventure. Gaining overwhelming praise from critics, it also achieved a place on Italy's 2022 gamebook best-seller list, going on to win two highly-coveted awards that year.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!