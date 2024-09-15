Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 8-Bit Adventures 2, Critical Games

8 Bit Adventures 2 Reveals Official Console Release Date

8 Bit Adventures 2 has a new release date for consoles, as the retro-inspired title will be released across the board in mid-October

Article Summary 8-Bit Adventures 2 set for October 16, 2024, console release on major platforms.

Retro-inspired RPG with NES and SEGA Genesis era nostalgia.

Engage in a story-rich adventure with turn-based, strategic combat.

Explore a world with side-quests, Super Boss battles, and no random encounters.

Indie game developer and publisher Critical Games has confirmed the console release date for their retro-inspired sequel, 8-Bit Adventures 2. The game was originally released last year for PC as players got to experience a classic JRPG adventure like you might have back in the NES and SEGA Genesis era of gaming. Now, it will truly become a console title as it's headed to all three major systems on October 16, 2024. Along with the news comes a brand new trailer for you to check out here.

8-Bit Adventures 2

When a mistreated child with impossible powers threatens to reshape the world, a hero's disappearance kicks off a grand adventure – and a battle for survival! This boy has unleashed chaos across the globe; raising an undead army, possessing a squadron of deadly airships, poisoning the land, and imprisoning an entire continent far above the clouds. He believes that this upheaval will create a new, more perfect world – a world which will have a place for him. Granted special powers by an omniscient computer, the player must stop the boy before it's too late. But can they also save him? Or was his fate sealed at birth?

Airship Travel – fly across an expansive World Map filled with character-driven Side-Quests & challenging Super Boss battles!

Nostalgia Perfected – vivid & vibrant Pixel Art visuals with an enchanting & unforgettable Chiptune OST.

Uplifting, Story-Rich Adventure which blends Fantasy and Sci-Fi.

30-40 Hours Playtime with Turn-Based Battles with Depth and Strategy. Freely swap allies mid-combat, and unleash Team Attacks or Omega Burst finishing moves!

No Random Battles – enemies are always visible on the map.

Seven Playable Characters, including a blind martial artist and an Exterminator-class robot.

Constant Variety – everything from exploring ancient ruins to solving a robot murder mystery!

Tightly Paced Story, which balances the classic JRPG experience with modern design.

A Tragic Villain with a Unique Twist – save the world from a vengeful Glitch!

