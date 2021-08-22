A Quick Rundown Of QuakeCon 2021's Announcements

Beyond the big reveal of the Quake Enhanced game that was released this week, QuakeCon 2021 had a number of announcements. We have the full list of announcements and panels that the company held during the event, along with the trailers and panels you can watch. While this year had a number of announcements, it didn't feel like it had any major reveals. It feels like this is one of those building years as they prepare for what's to come this holiday season and the titles they're working on for 2022. But we did get stuff for Skyrim, Fallout 76, DOOM Eternal, and Deathloop.

Deathloop: The team at Arkane Lyon took a closer look at Deathloop's multiplaye r on their QuakeCon panel yesterday, discussing what it will be like to jump into a game as Julianna and hunt the player-controlled Colt. With fresh gameplay footage and a deeper discussion of the many ways to play this immersive shooter, PS5 and PC players interested in this highly anticipated upcoming release won't want to miss this one.

Fallout 76: Fallout Worlds brings unique adventures in Appalachia with rotating Public Worlds and grants players the tools to build their own player-created Custom Worlds. The team at BGS discussed what this means, how it will work, and more in their panel. Public Worlds: A rotating series of Fallout Worlds experiences, each with its own unique spin on Appalachia, hand-created by the team at Bethesda Game Studios. Public Worlds will be available and free for all Fallout 76 players to join and experience.

Custom Worlds: Custom Worlds take the personalization of private servers to another level, granting active Fallout 1st members access to Fallout Worlds' customizable settings to create their own truly unique experiences.

Daily Ops Expansion II: Fallout 76's latest expansion for Daily Ops introduces Double Mutation events every other weekend, a new enemy group, three new locations, and new rewards!

More to Explore: Vault 51 is now open for exploration to players in all game modes.

Elder Scrolls Online: Matt Firor and Rich Lambert took fans inside The Elder Scrolls Online during QuakeCon to talk about the latest additions, graphical improvements, and updates coming to the game. We also debuted a new trailer and introduced new players to the numerous ways to play the award-winning online RPG. The dust has settled from the events of The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood, yet schemes of Mehrunes Dagon persist in its aftermath. The Elder Scrolls Online: Waking Flame DLC continues the story and delivers two new dungeons on Aug. 23rd for PC/MAC and Stadia, and Sept. 8 for consoles. Players can try ESO now through Aug. 30 during the Free Play Event.

DOOM Eternam: id Software's Marty Stratton and Hugo Martin brought fans up to date on everything happening with DOOM Eternal and the upcoming Update 6.66, including new info on Horde Mode, BATTLEMODE updates, and two new Master Levels. We also revealed the Nintendo Switch trailer for DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two, which is releasing on August 26.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: A few of Skyrim's developers sat down together for the game's 10th Anniversary and shared memories and insider stories while watching the opening moments of the game played live. Also announced during the panel was the anniversary celebration concert of the game's original score performed by the London Symphony Orchestra, livestreaming on Bethesda's Twitch and YouTube channels on November 11. We also announced The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition which contains the full game plus all three expansions – Dawnguard, Hearthfire and Dragonborn – as well all the enhancements found in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition. The Anniversary Edition also contains over 500 unique pieces of Creation Club content, including quests, dungeons, bosses, weapons, spells and more.

