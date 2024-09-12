Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Achilles: Survivor, Dark Point Games

Action RPG Sequel Achilles: Survivor Announced For PC

Dark Point Games have confirmed they are making a sequel to Achilles: Legends Untold, as Achilles: Survivor is on the way

Indie game developer and publisher Dark Point Games have announced their latest game, as they're bringing back their action RPG series Achilles: Survivor. The game serves as a direct sequel to Achilles: Legends Untold, as you will take up the mantle of the iconic mythological Greek warrior once again, only this time you have turned from being a hero into a god of destruction. The game will adapt a bit of a different motif, as you'll fight in this single-player bullet heaven game where Achilles faces off against thousands of enemies in short game sessions. We have more info below and the announcement trailer above, as they're aiming to release the game on Steam sometime in late 2024.

Achilles: Survivor

Following the end of the Trojan War, Hades, the god of death, resurrected Achilles to use him in his plots against the other gods. Once his plans came to fruition, Hades claimed Achilles' soul and cast him into Tartarus—the underworld of the dead. Yet, Achilles managed to break free, liberating the souls of many other beings, known as survivors, in the process—including those who had fallen by his own hand. Infuriated by this act of defiance, Hades unleashed legions of creatures and allies to hunt down the escapees, swearing to pursue them until the last one was captured. Step into the shoes of Achilles or one of the many survivors freed from Tartarus and engage in a desperate struggle with high stakes.

Survival Bullet Heaven With Building Mechanics: Expand your arsenal with traps and fortifications.

Expand your arsenal with traps and fortifications. Diverse Characters: Choose from numerous heroes, each with unique combat powers.

Choose from numerous heroes, each with unique combat powers. Dynamic Action: Slay thousands of enemies, develop your character, and return stronger.

Slay thousands of enemies, develop your character, and return stronger. Various Bosses & Enemies : Face powerful bosses and hundreds of enemy types in different biomes.

: Face powerful bosses and hundreds of enemy types in different biomes. Meta Progression: Return from each expedition with treasures that make you even stronger.

