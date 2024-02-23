Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ADA: Tainted Soil, Eneida Games, LaFamilia

ADA: Tainted Soil Releases All-New Gameplay Trailer

LaFamilia and Eneida Games have released a new gameplay trailer for ADA: Tainted Soil, as the game will be released later this Fall.

Article Summary New gameplay trailer for ADA: Tainted Soil released by LaFamilia and Eneida Games.

Single-player action RPG combining story elements with fast-paced combat.

Explore a dream-like world corrupted by magical Black Ink in a quest to save family.

Game features deep combat, customizable skills, and challenging boss fights.

Indie game developer LaFamilia and publisher Eneida Games released a new trailer and information for their upcoming game, ADA: Tainted Soil. This is a single-player action ROG that is more story-centric than battle-driven, with a classic 2D top-down view and modernized, fast-paced combat and visuals. You will explore a vast world with many unique creatures, and you will upgrade your skills over time to deal with the unexpected. The latest trailer shows off more of the story as well as the gameplay you'll expect without spoiling things too much. Enjoy the content here as the game will be released for PC via Steam sometime this Fall.

ADA: Tainted Soil

In ADA: Tainted Soil, a precocious young girl named Ada explores mysterious ruins and is infected with Black Ink, granting her magical powers. While trying to escape a collapse with stolen artifacts, Ada accidentally corrupts the world with the Black Ink. Ada must use her newfound powers to save the world and rescue her family while delving into the Forgotten History of the Old World. Players will explore a surreal, dream-like world as they track down members of Ada's family. Blending combat, open-world exploration, and character progression, ADA: Tainted Soil gives players a unique experience that balances a deep narrative with unique mechanics. Players can choose what skills to level up and find resources to tailor Ada's abilities to their own.

Test Your Mettle: Deep, progressing combat that keeps players on their toys and features movement-based mechanics.

A Beautiful Dream: A beautiful pixel-based art style that lends itself perfectly to the surreal imagery of the game's story.

Play Your Way: Customizable character progression that uses skill progression and resource collection to create unique playthroughs.

Plan Ahead or Fall Behind: Challenging boss fights that require tactical approaches to defeat – no amount of button-mashing will overcome these foes!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!