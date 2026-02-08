Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aero The Acro-Bat, SelectaPlay, Sunsoft

Aero The Acro-Bat Legacy + Sunsoft Lost Gems Announced

A new retro game collection is on the way this Summer as Aero The Acro-Bat Legacy + Sunsoft Lost Gems was announced last week

Article Summary Aero The Acro-Bat Legacy + Sunsoft Lost Gems retro collection arrives this Summer for PS5 and Nintendo Switch

Features six classic Sunsoft games, including Aero the Acro-Bat, Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel, and more

Includes both digital and physical editions, perfect for retro game collectors and platformer fans

Rediscover iconic 90s platformers and experience new challenges with refreshed classics in one package

SelectaPlay revealed this past week that they have a new retro games collection on the way as they announced Aero The Acro-Bat Legacy + Sunsoft Lost Gems. This collection brings together six titles from Sunsoft into a single release, available as both a digital download and on physical media for PS5 and Nintendo Switch. You can check out the trailer here as we wait to learn when the official launch date will be.

Aero The Acro-Bat Legacy + Sunsoft Lost Gems

Aero The Acro-Bat Legacy + Sunsoft Lost Gems is the ultimate throwback for fans of classic platform and action games, reuniting Aero, Zero, and a host of unforgettable heroes and villains in one complete package. Each game is presented in full, faithfully preserved and ready to be rediscovered by longtime fans, or experienced for the first time by a new generation. Aero The Acro-Bat Legacy + Sunsoft Lost Gems brings six iconic games together for the first time in a single physical edition, making it an essential addition for collectors and fans of retro gaming alike.

Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel: Edgar Ektor's former ally takes centre stage as Zero embarks on his own high-speed adventure to save his home, facing brutal challenges and his old master.

Edgar Ektor's former ally takes centre stage as Zero embarks on his own high-speed adventure to save his home, facing brutal challenges and his old master. Aero the Acro-Bat: The original circus-born platforming classic, as Aero battles the evil industrialist Edgar Ektor to rescue his captured friends.

The original circus-born platforming classic, as Aero battles the evil industrialist Edgar Ektor to rescue his captured friends. Aero the Acro-Bat 2: Trapped in a mysterious world packed with traps and secrets, Aero must escape and stop Ektor's next sinister scheme.

Trapped in a mysterious world packed with traps and secrets, Aero must escape and stop Ektor's next sinister scheme. Aero the Acro-Bat: Rascal Rival Revenge: A reimagining of Aero's ongoing rivalry, delivering renewed challenges and frantic circus-themed action.

A reimagining of Aero's ongoing rivalry, delivering renewed challenges and frantic circus-themed action. Feudal Bros: A Japanese samurai and a French prince form an unlikely duo in a fast-paced, humorous quest to save the world.

A Japanese samurai and a French prince form an unlikely duo in a fast-paced, humorous quest to save the world. Justice Ninja Casey: Step into the shadows as Casey, the Ninja of Justice, in an action-packed adventure filled with stealth, combat, and hidden secrets.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!