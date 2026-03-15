Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Memories in Motion, Pikachu, pokemon

Night Treats Brings Dessert-Themed Fun To Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO Trainers in Indonesia, India, Malaysia, and The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be treated to a new sweet-themed event.

Article Summary Night Treats event runs March 16–22, 2026, exclusive to Indonesia, India, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia.

Pikachu wearing a cake hat returns as a Shiny-possible wild spawn during special nighttime hours.

Special five-minute "Night Treats O'clock" spawns feature Cherubi, Vanillite, Swirlix, Pumpkaboo, and Applin.

Event bonuses include 2× Catch Stardust, extended Incense, Timed Research, and Collection Challenge.

Yet another region-exclusive event has been announced for Pokémon GO players. Trainers in Indonesia, India, Malaysia, and The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia only will be able to participate in Night Treats. Night Treats will bring back a costumed Pokémon from the past, which will spawn during a special section of time during each night of the event. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Night Treats event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: March 16, 10:00 a.m. to March 22, 2026, 8:00 p.m. local time only in Indonesia, India, Malaysia, and The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

March 16, 10:00 a.m. to March 22, 2026, 8:00 p.m. local time only in Indonesia, India, Malaysia, and The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Featured Pokémon: No new species will be released, which is par for the course for a region-specific event. However, an old costumed Pokémon from the past will make a return: Pikachu wearing a cake hat, which can indeed be Shiny. Of all of the costumes Pikachu has donned in the many times it has played dress up for this game, this is one of the most elaborates ones.

No new species will be released, which is par for the course for a region-specific event. However, an old costumed Pokémon from the past will make a return: Pikachu wearing a cake hat, which can indeed be Shiny. Of all of the costumes Pikachu has donned in the many times it has played dress up for this game, this is one of the most elaborates ones. Wild Spawns: This event will have standard wild spawns as well as special spawns that will appear for a five-minute span during "Night Treats O'clock" every night during the event. Night Treats O'clock, from 7:00 p.m. to 7:05 p.m. during the event: Pikachu wearing a cake hat (can be Shiny), Cherubi (can be Shiny), Vanillite (can be Shiny), Swirlix (can be Shiny), Pumpkaboo (can be Shiny), and Applin. Standard Night Treats wild spawns: Cherubi (can be Shiny), Vanillite (can be Shiny), Swirlix (can be Shiny), Pumpkaboo (can be Shiny), and Applin.

This event will have standard wild spawns as well as special spawns that will appear for a five-minute span during "Night Treats O'clock" every night during the event. Event bonuses: 2× Catch Stardust 2× Incense duration Timed Research: Complete the Timed Research to earn encounters with Night Treats–themed Pokémon and an encounter with Sinistea. Collection Challenge: Complete Collection Challenges by catching Night Treats–themed Pokémon to encounter Pikachu wearing a cake hat.



While Trainers in other locations won't be able to play this event, there will still be quite a lot going on in the game. Don't miss our March 2026 event slate breakdown to make sure you catch everything happening in the game this month.

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