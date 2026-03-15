Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Blood Bowl 3, Cynaide Studio, Warhammer Blood Bowl

Blood Bowl 3 Will Be Rebranded to Warhammer Blood Bowl

Blood Bowl 3 is going away as the game will be transformed into Warhammer Blood Bowl later this Spring with an all-new format

Article Summary Blood Bowl 3 will be rebranded as Warhammer Blood Bowl this Spring, with a new format and improvements.

Owners of Blood Bowl 3 get a free upgrade, while new players will buy Warhammer Blood Bowl at launch.

Game introduces new factions, modern rules, 26 teams, and a competitive seasonal World Championship.

Free demo from March 18-25 lets players try revamped rules, tutorials, and select PvP/PvE content.

Nacon and Cynaide Studio revealed this week that they are changing Blood Bowl 3, as the game will turn into Warhammer Blood Bowl this Spring. In what feels both an odd and a necessary choice, the game will be transformed to better match the tabletop game it's based on. Players who already own the game will basically get a free upgrade, while everyone else will have to buy the new game when it launches. The team will offer a free trial from March 18-25, showcasing many of the adjustments, changes, upgrades, and more that will come to this new version of the title. But no date has been set yet for the full change. Enjoy the teaser trailer above and minor notes from the devs below.

Warhammer Blood Bowl

Warhammer Blood Bowl is the official adaptation of the tabletop game of the same name. Based on the latest official rules of the newest edition, it introduces two new factions, the Tomb Kings and the Bretonnians, and delivers a content-rich experience that will continue to evolve after launch through a seasonal system and a competitive ecosystem culminating each year in a highly contested World Championship embraced by the community. No matter the dice rolls or the twists of the match: the best player will always find a way to secure victory.

Set in the Warhammer universe, the game offers a strategic and brutal experience in which players take control of a team chosen from the many available factions (Elves, Orcs, Dwarfs, and more), customize it, and develop it by competing against other players online. The game will feature 26 factions available at launch, along with numerous competitions and both solo and multiplayer modes. There will be no step back in terms of content or features. Warhammer Blood Bowl builds on the solid foundation of Blood Bowl 3 and stands as the natural successor to the work carried out by the development team during the three years following the release of the previous edition.

Free March Demo

Through this demo, players will be able to discover this fast-paced mode featuring the new rules and tutorials, with a limited selection of content including one PvP mode and one PvE mode playable with pre-built teams from five factions: Dark Elves, Lizardmen, Necromantic Horrors, Khorne, and the Old World Alliance. Players will be able to dive into this legendary sport and engage in fierce and dynamic matches that reward both tactical thinking and perseverance.

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