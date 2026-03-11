Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: black bolt, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Black Bolt in March 2026

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Unova-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Black Bolt featuring Zekrom in March 2026.

Article Summary Track the top 15 highest-value cards in Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Black Bolt as of March 2026.

Victini Black & White Rare and Zekrom ex dominate Black Bolt’s collector market in both rarity and value.

Market values remain stable overall, with some individual cards seeing minor price changes this month.

Seismitoad Illustration Rare surprises with a value increase, bucking expectations of a drop.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become more and more difficult to get, it seems that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Black Bolt, which came out in July 2025, are doing now in March 2026.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Black Bolt, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Victini Black & White Rare 171/086: $388.20 Zekrom ex Black & White Rare 172/086: $352.50 Zekrom ex Special Illustration Rare 166/086: $200.68 Seismitoad Illustration Rare 105/086: $133.31 Kyurem ex Special Illustration Rare 165/086: $65.50 N's Plan Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 170/086: $57.88 Haxorus Illustration Rare 147/086: $48.96 Genesect ex Special Illustration Rare 169/086: $42.80 Serperior ex Special Illustration Rare 164/086: $39.83 Meloetta ex Special Illustration Rare 167/086: $37.70 Krookodile Illustration Rare 137/086: $35.72 Volcarona Illustration Rare 100/086: $30.39 Amoonguss Illustration Rare 096/086: $27.48 Solosis Illustration Rare 118/086: $26.51 Lilligant Illustration Rare 092/086: $25.04

This month, Black Bolt was quite steady. Some cards slightly increased in value while others slightly decreased, but the market has not shifted significantly. What continues to surprise me is the value of Seismitoad Illustration Rare. I've been anticipating a drop but, instead, the past two months saw it increase in value by $13.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

