The Board Game Sorry! Receives Its First Mobile Game

The classic board game Sorry! has been given its first-ever mobile title, as Sorry! World is available now on mobile devices

Hasbro and Gameberry Labs have come together to create a new mobile title based on the popular board game Sorry!, as they have launched Sorry! World today. This is the first mobile game based on the title, and honestly, it looks like a lot of the mobile games you see from other tabletop properties. It's not just the normal game, as you are getting tasks and achievements based on performance to work through a bunch of side quests, along with other options and a total in-game social network. We have more details and a couple of quotes about today's launch from those involved, as the game is available today on iOS and Android.

Sorry! World

Sorry! World is a free-to-play experience that reimagines the classic board game on mobile through a vibrant , immersive world – bringing even more fun to longtime fans and welcoming a new generation of players to the Sorry! community. Cherished by millions, Sorry! has represented playful rivalry, family bonding, and sweet revenge for almost a century. Sorry! World adds lively animations and fast-paced matches that add an extra layer of energetic and social gameplay. Players can choose quirky characters, build towns, climb ranks, block rivals, and compete in league play – bringing additional layers of progression and strategy to this timeless favorite. The launch of Sorry! World marks a new milestone in the evolution of both Gameberry Labs and the Sorry! franchise – merging the beloved game with technology, allowing people to come together through shared play, no matter where they are. The future of mobile board games is fun, fast, and fiercely social, and Sorry! World will be leading the way.

"At Gameberry Labs, we believe in the timeless power of games to connect people," said Afsar Ahmad, Co-founder of Gameberry Labs. "We're honoured to work with Hasbro on Sorry! World – a collaboration that marks an exciting new chapter for us. Built with pride by our team in India, we've worked hard to ensure the game stays true to the original board game while delivering a fresh, fun digital experience designed for players of all ages. At Gameberry Labs, we build games that players love to grow old with – and Sorry! World is a continued reflection of that."

"We're delighted to see Sorry! reimagined for mobile in such a dynamic and engaging way," said Claire Hunter Gregson, Director of Gaming Relationships at Hasbro. "The Gameberry team has done a fantastic job of staying true to the spirit of Hasbro's beloved game while bringing it to life digitally with creativity and care. Their execution captures the cheeky, social energy of Sorry! and makes it available to players wherever they are — a perfect reflection of Hasbro's commitment to delivering play everywhere."

