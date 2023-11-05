Posted in: Blizzard, BlizzCon, Conventions, Diablo IV, Events, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo

Diablo IV Reveals Vessel Of Hatred Expansion During BlizzCon 2023

During BlizzCon 2023, we got a peek of what's to come for Diablo IV, as Vessel Of Hatred will be arriving sometime next year.

Article Summary Blizzard Entertainment unveils the upcoming expansion, Vessel Of Hatred, for Diablo IV at BlizzCon 2023.

Expect a dark campaign in new region Nahantu and a completely new Class in the Vessel Of Hatred release in late 2024.

Season of Blood brings changes suggested by the Diablo community, including a new resource, vampiric powers, and faster game play.

Additional features like special rings, stronger enemies, and a leaderboards are coming to Diablo IV over the next several weeks.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed a new expansion is being planned for Diablo IV, as they revealed the new Vessel Of Hatred expansion at BlizzCon 2023. The team didn't get into too many details as the expansion won't be coming until sometime in 2024, but they did give us a hint that Mephisto would have a hand in what's to come. The team also detailed the changes being made to Season of blood based on player feedback, which we have for you below.

Diablo IV: Vessel Of Hatred

With a campaign that continues the dark tale that began in Diablo IV, Vessel of Hatred brings players back to learn the fate of the prime evil Mephisto and his demonic plans for Sanctuary. Travel to the lush jungles known by the locals as Nahantu. Traverse an exotic new region, explore fresh ways to play with a completely new Class never seen before in the Diablo universe, and vanquish all-new evils. Vessel of Hatred will be released in late 2024. More details will be shared next summer.

Season of Blood Changes

Team up with the Vampire Hunter Erys (voiced by actress and producer Gemma Chan) to take on a brand-new threat to Sanctuary, and check out the numerous quality of life features made in tandem with players in the Diablo community.

Gain all new vampiric powers from a new resource by slaying the minions of Lord Zir and collecting their Potent Blood. Experience the Blood Harvest Seasonal Event, which takes place across multiple regions in Sanctuary throughout the season and increases your chances of receiving meaningful drops to aid in your fight against the blood-thirsty foes and the blood-cuddling Lord Zir himself.

In addition to rich seasonal content, many changes were made to the overall quality of life and gaming experience, including: faster and smoother moving Mounts, Rewards gained from renown persisting for players bound to that character type, improvements to Nightmare Dungeons, ability to skip the Campaign after completing the Prologue, 40% faster leveling up, target farming Unique items with five new and returning Endgame bosses, and much more.

Additional features coming in the next several weeks include: Five new unique class-specific malignant rings will let players relive that Season 1 fun with the return of some of their favorite powers. An enchanting preview window to the Occultist, so players will be able to preview the possible affixes before committing to a choice. The re-playable Abattoir of Zir event designed as a pinnacle Endgame experience – a special dungeon packed with powerful monsters and great rewards. Winter terror-land Midwinter Blight limited-time event that will transform pieces of Sanctuary into a whole new level of darkness for slaying demons. The highly anticipated leaderboards are coming with Season 3 with a weekly Gauntlet where the heroes of Sanctuary can compete for their class ranking against their friends, their clan, or anyone in the world. At the end of each week, the heroes with the highest rank will be added to the Seasonal Hall of Champions where their name will live on.



