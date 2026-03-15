Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: FuturLab, PowerWash Simulator 2

PowerWash Simulator 2 Drops Free Update With Caldera Chronicles

PowerWash Simulator 2 has given players a new free update that includes the latest addition from this game's Caldera Chronicles

Article Summary PowerWash Simulator 2 gets a free Update 1.2, launching the new Caldera Chronicles content.

Clean up a miniature village and explore fresh, grime-filled locations in the latest campaign.

Enjoy player-requested features, bug fixes, and multiple quality-of-life improvements.

Experience enhanced soap mechanics and new split-screen co-op for even cleaner fun.

Developer and publisher FuturLab released a new free update this past week for PowerWash Simulator 2, adding additional content. Update 1.2 has given players the first entry in this game's version of the Caldera Chronicles, as you have a new miniature village to clean up. As well as several player-requested features, bug fixes, and multiple quality-of-life improvements. You can see more of them in the trailer above as the content is now live.

PowerWash Simulator 2

Dust off your power washer and relax into pure feel-good fun. Blast away every last speck, smear, and splatter of filth to restore Muckingham (and beyond) to gleaming glory. With fresh locations in a whole new campaign, improved visuals, soap-erior equipment, and splashy features. Effortlessly transform soiled surroundings into clean, serene scenes, solo or with pals either online or – for the first time – in split-screen. Satisfaction is a spray away!

Craving More to Clean: The jobs and water keep flowing in PowerWash Simulator 2. Play through a fresh new campaign, uncovering more of Muckingham's mysteries. Plus, venture even further out to brand-new grime-coated locations like Sponge Valley, Power Falls, and Lubri City.

The jobs and water keep flowing in PowerWash Simulator 2. Play through a fresh new campaign, uncovering more of Muckingham's mysteries. Plus, venture even further out to brand-new grime-coated locations like Sponge Valley, Power Falls, and Lubri City. No Place Like Your Home Base: Kick back and relax in your home base after a hard day of cleaning. Put down your roots and make the place yours by collecting furniture and trinkets to spruce it up along the way, then invite your power wash pals over to check out your pad.

Kick back and relax in your home base after a hard day of cleaning. Put down your roots and make the place yours by collecting furniture and trinkets to spruce it up along the way, then invite your power wash pals over to check out your pad. Soap-erior Washing: Watch your worries melt away with each swipe of your power washer. Cleaning feels even better in PowerWash Simulator 2, including enhanced soap that clings to stubborn stains and annihilates dirt.

Watch your worries melt away with each swipe of your power washer. Cleaning feels even better in PowerWash Simulator 2, including enhanced soap that clings to stubborn stains and annihilates dirt. Clean in Split-Screen: Satisfaction on the double! Share campaign progression online together for the first time. In addition to online play, split-screen co-op has entered the chat. Team up and take on the dirt with twice the wash-power, from the convenience of one screen.

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