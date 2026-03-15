Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Valorant, Video Games | Tagged: Masters Santiago, Miks, Valorant

Valorant Revealed Its Latest Hero Miks During Masters Santiago

During the Valorant Masters Santiago event in Chile this weekend, the devs revealed the latest controller hero coming soon, named Miks

Article Summary Valorant unveils new controller agent Miks with a unique sound-based kit at Masters Santiago.

Miks brings teamwork and musical flair, featuring abilities like Harmonize, M-Pulse, and Bassquake.

Music by DJ and producer BUNT enhances Miks' gameplay, offering an immersive audio experience for players.

Miks launches this week in Season 2026 - Act 2, empowering supportive and social playstyles.

During the Valorant Masters Santiago event happening in Chile this weekend, Riot Games dropped a new trailer and info on their latest character, Miks. Miks serves as a controller agent who's always got a song to listen to and an upbeat attitude toward every battle. Part of the character's development includes music tracks that will play while using him, created by DJ and producer BUNT. We have more details about the character and a few quotes from those at Riot about his design, as well as the reveal trailer above, as eh will be released into the game on March 18, 2026, as part of Season 2026 – Act 2.

Valorant – Miks

Straight from Croatia, Miks takes the stage channeling pure sound energy. With his infectious passion and sonic powers, he rallies his squad to move as one as they set the tempo on the battlefield together.

Harmonize: Target an ally and FIRE to activate a Combat Stim on yourself and the ally that refreshes with each kill. ALT-FIRE to grant Combat Stim to yourself.

Target an ally and FIRE to activate a Combat Stim on yourself and the ally that refreshes with each kill. ALT-FIRE to grant Combat Stim to yourself. M-Pulse: ALT-FIRE to toggle between Concuss and Healing outputs. FIRE to throw the device. Upon landing, M-Pulse sends out sound waves, either Concussing or Healing players.

ALT-FIRE to toggle between Concuss and Healing outputs. FIRE to throw the device. Upon landing, M-Pulse sends out sound waves, either Concussing or Healing players. Waveform PC: EQUIP a Map Targeter. FIRE to set locations. ALT-FIRE to spawn Smokes at selected locations. Console: EQUIP a Map Targeter. ALT-FIRE to set locations. FIRE to spawn Smokes at selected locations.

Bassquake: FIRE to build up and unleash Sonic Radiance forward, knocking back, Deafening, and Slowing players

"With Miks, we wanted to lean into his vibrant sonic identity and build something that matches his presence in-game. His upbeat energy and natural ability to create and manipulate sound made a remix the perfect direction, especially with a track like 'Clarity' that already carries such a powerful aura and undeniable energy. BUNT was able to reimagine it in a way that feels both nostalgic and distinctly Valorant, while amplifying the spirit Miks brings to the game," said Jonny Altepeter, Lead Music Supervisor at Riot Games.

"Miks' kit was built for the socially-motivated player, someone who finds satisfaction in enabling andsupporting their allies," said Game Designer, Kevin Meier. "This agent allows players to have a meaningful impact on the battlefield beyondgunplay and mechanical skill, primarily through atargeted Combat Stim, which empowers teammates toconvert key moments into kills. We hope Miks will be a great choice for players who want to queue upand have a good time with their friends. Mik's gameplay is teamplay-first. From dropping smokes, to healing, and providing combat stim-playerswill often be focusing on their allies when making decisions. He's able to change the tempo as a roundprogresses based on what his team needs. Harmonize is great when your team needs to take a site orspace, and you want everyone to be more effective in combat. Miks is also able to keep the tempo duringbattle, or take advantage of downtime, by healing allies before their next engagements."

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