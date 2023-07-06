Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games, Yuke's | Tagged: AEW Fight Forever, all elite wrestling

AEW: Fight Forever Adds Battle Royale With Stadium Stampede

The old joke of "When is battle royale coming?" is a reality again as AEW: Fight Forever adds Stadium Stampede mode to the game.

THQ Nordic and Yuke's Co. have revealed the latest addition to AEW: Fight Forever, as the game is getting battle royale with Stadium Stampede. A few years ago, the joke was, "So when are you adding Battle Royale mode?" Well, the joke is back and in full force, as it's been added to a wrestling game. The trailer, which you can check out down at the bottom, gives you about as good of an idea as you could expect for what you'll see in the game. It is utter chaos as you'll pick a wrestler from their roster and be dropped into a stadium with a wrestling ring and a ton of objects. Thirty of you will compete online at once as you'll have to choose your moves wisely and find weapons to help you when you can. As you KO people, they will be eliminated one by one as their health meter goes down on their wrestler, until only one of you survives.

Considering the name of the event and what's coming up in the schedule for AEW as a company, we're guessing this free mode will be released during or around July 15th, as they are going to hold Calgary Stampede on AEW Collision that night to crown the winners of the Owen Hart Cup, sponsored by the Owen Hart Foundation. Simply for the fact that the branding matches, it's too good of a chance for the company to pass up. But that's just a guess, we won't know until they actually release the content.

"Developed by acclaimed wrestling game developer Yuke's, AEW: Fight Forever is the first video game officially licensed by All Elite Wrestling. The best of the best from the AEW talent roster means players can look forward to playing as some of the most legendary wrestlers to enter the ring, plus all-new, high-flying AEW talent! AEW: Fight Forever combines nostalgic, arcade-wrestler feel with innovative AEW finishers and tandem offense moves! Fight Forever features more than ten different gameplay modes. Match types include Singles, Tag-Team, 3-Way, 4-Way, Ladder, Casino Battle Royale, Falls Count Anywhere, Unsanctioned Lights Out, Exploding Barbed Wire Death, PLUS online modes!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!