Victrix Returns To EVO 2023 With New Exclusive Trophy Fight Sticks

Victrix will be bringing some special fight sticks to EVO 2023, as they return to the event with championship versions of their design.

Victrix revealed that they will be bringing some special items with them to EVO 2023, as the company returns to the event with some exclusive Trophy Fight Sticks. As you can see from the image below, they have created three different colorways for their Pro FS Arcade Stick in Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Throughout the event, based on placement, players who finish top three in their respective games will receive one of these fight sticks, custom engraved with the title of the game they competed in, as a playable keepsake of their accomplishment. These editions are available exclusively to winners at Evo and will not be sold anywhere outside of the event, so those who actually place in the tournament will have one of the most exclusive items the company has ever made. However, those looking to get their hands on one of their models will be able to do so at the event and more. You'll have the opportunity to bring your own personal Victrix Fight Sticks and have them custom engraved on-site at Victrix's booth, located at H11. They will also be selling a limited amount of the Pro FS, Pro FS-12, Pro BFG, and more on-site at Evo.

"Focusing on fighting your enemy, not fatigue, with the built-in comfort features of the Purple Victrix Pro FS Arcade Fight Stick. Land every hit, especially when it matters most, with the reliable Sanwa Denshi buttons and our patented Link 2 Joystick. Made for tournaments, the Pro FS has integrated carrying handles and cable organizers for easy transportation and a control bar filled with the buttons you need to make quick adjustments. Simply swap out components and make mods with the quick-access back panel and clean layout. Get ready to play like a pro with the tournament-ready Victrix Pro FS Arcade Fight Stick."

