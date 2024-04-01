Posted in: Coffee Stain Publishing, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3 Drops New 10th Anniversary Update

Goat Simulator 3 has a new update out that celebrates the franchise as a while, as players can join in the 10th Anniversary festivities.

Article Summary Goat Simulator 3 celebrates with a 10th Anniversary update, introducing new content.

Classic Goat Simulator NPCs return as playable skins, alongside party-themed decorations.

Find a spacetime crack in Suburbsville to unlock 20 familiar NPC appearance options.

New 10 Year Birthday Cake headgear and Party Hats added for this special occasion.

Indie game developer and publisher Coffee Stain Publishing has released a new 10th Anniversary update for Goat Simulator 3, packed with some new content. The content, as you might suspect, is pretty silly to begin with, but it will have players who have enjoyed all of the games leap with joy. You will have the option in the latest update to see classic NPC characters return to the game as playable skins, as well as a new birthday cake to get your hands on for headgear, party hats, and some additional decorations. We have more info below, as the content is now live.

Goat Simulator 3 – 10th Anniversary

The Anniversary Update arrives just in time for Pilgor's birthday party, to which (almost) no one turned up to. Characters from across the gaming space were invited, including the Dwarves from Deep Rock Galactic, the Settlers from Catan, the Squirrel from Squirrel with a Gun, Dr. Jennifer Dogna from Super Animal Royale, Caesar from Wargroove, and more! Alas, our precious Pilgor is a bit of a problem child (on account of all the headbutting, we suspect) and seems to have scared away all her potential guests. When all seemed lost, a mysterious crack in spacetime appeared, the classic NPCs from the original Goat Simulator game materialized, and cele-baa-rations commenced. Talk about perfect timing!

As part of the anniversary celebrations, players are able to find the mysterious spacetime crack in-game in Suburbsville, and unlock a new "Goat" in the form of the Goat Simulator's classic NPCs! Back in 2014, these NPCs were actually made to resemble the original developers, so you may notice some familiar faces among the 20 appearance options! In addition to a nostalgic throwback, players can also enjoy the delicious new 10 Year Birthday Cake headgear, Party Hats, as well as an updated main menu decorated for the occasion.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!