AEW Launches New Mobile Game Called AEW: Figure Fighters

AEW has a brand-new mobile game out on the market as you can fight with action figures in AEW: Figure Fighters is on Android and iOS.

Article Summary AEW teams with TNT Sports to launch AEW: Figure Fighters, a new mobile game.

Dive into auto-battles using action figures of AEW stars like Chris Jericho.

Collect, level up, and use wrestlers' signature moves to dominate the ring.

Compete globally or complete daily missions for rewards linked to AEW shows.

All Elite Wrestling, along with TNT Sports, has released a brand new mobile game this week, as players can now try out AEW: Figure Fighters. The game will take you back to your youth as you'll essentially play with action figure versions of AEW's roster, as you'll auto-battle with your favorite fighters to become the top champion in the company. Like most mobile titles, it comes with in-app purchases, but they don't appear to be required for you to play it (for the time being). We have more info below as the game is available on iOS and Android.

AEW: Figure Fighters

AEW: Figure Fighters is a casual auto-battler that features 3D action figures of all your favorite wrestlers from the AEW roster and lets you expand your fandom for the shows. layers can step into the ring as their favorite AEW wrestler and compete in 1:1 matches – using a combination of signature moves from AEW champions and iconic stars, including Swerve Strickland, Timeless Toni Storm, Darby Allin, Kris Statlander, and Chris Jericho – to defeat their opponents in a high-intensity match on the mat. After completing missions, players can level up and grow their collection of wrestlers to strengthen their rosters. The game gives users the option to connect a wallet to purchase or earn collectible versions of wrestlers.

Collect Your Favorite Wrestlers: Unlock action figures of AEW's roster and take them into the ring to use their signature moves and finishers against your opponents. Level them up outside of matches to make them even stronger!

Unlock action figures of AEW's roster and take them into the ring to use their signature moves and finishers against your opponents. Level them up outside of matches to make them even stronger! Turn The Tides: Wrestling happens automatically in this autobattler, but you can use your signature moves at opportune times to have a meaningful impact on the outcome of the match.

Wrestling happens automatically in this autobattler, but you can use your signature moves at opportune times to have a meaningful impact on the outcome of the match. Multiplayer Action: Are your wrestlers the best in the biz? Challenge other players from around the world to see who is the true champion.

Are your wrestlers the best in the biz? Challenge other players from around the world to see who is the true champion. Challenge Yourself: Complete daily missions and participate in constantly rotating events to gain special rewards.

Complete daily missions and participate in constantly rotating events to gain special rewards. Connect With The Shows: Show your passion in and out of the game on Dynamite Wednesdays, Rampage Fridays, and Collision Saturdays.

