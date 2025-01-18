Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Age Of Darkness: Final Stand, PlaySide Studios

Age of Darkness: Final Stand Has Finally Been Released on Steam

Witht he ifnal addition of multiplayer mode, Version 1.0 of Age of Darkness: Final Stand is now available on PC via Steam

Article Summary PlaySide Studios launches Age of Darkness: Final Stand on Steam with multiplayer and campaign modes.

Experience epic battles in a story-driven world, enhanced by the award-winning SwarmTech™ technology.

Team up in co-op mode, face elite nightmares, and manage dynamic day-night cycles in RTS gameplay.

Choose from unique heroes and factions, with roguelite mechanics making every run unpredictable.

Indie game publisher PlaySide Studios has finally released Version 1.0 of Age Of Darkness: Final Stand on Steam, giving players the full game after months of Early Access. The team finally added the last few elements of the game, which included multiplayer mode, giving the dark fantasy RTS everything it needs to now move onto new phases of content additions. We have the latest trailer above as the full game is live on Steam.

Age of Darkness: Final Stand

The darkness is an entity of evil. Some say it is the manifestation of human fear and nightmares, others say it is a wandering mass of damned souls haunting us. The origin of the darkness itself is unknown, but one thing for certain is that we can keep it at bay through the power of light and fire. The complete, full release of Age of Darkness: Final Stand is available now and includes Co-operative Multiplayer, Campaign, and Survival modes.

Full Co-op Multiplayer – Team up with a friend to survive the onslaught, defend humanity from the forces beyond the Veil, and reclaim the light together.

– Team up with a friend to survive the onslaught, defend humanity from the forces beyond the Veil, and reclaim the light together. Unforgettable Campaign – Immerse yourself in a deep, story-driven single-player campaign, featuring 10 distinct missions where you step into a world full of epic battles and dire threats.

– Immerse yourself in a deep, story-driven single-player campaign, featuring 10 distinct missions where you step into a world full of epic battles and dire threats. Survival Mode – Put your endurance and skills to the test, and build defenses against thousands of enemies during Death Nights, in the endlessly replayable Survival Mode.

– Put your endurance and skills to the test, and build defenses against thousands of enemies during Death Nights, in the endlessly replayable Survival Mode. Award-Winning SwarmTech™ Technology – Witness the internally developed 'SwarmTech' technology, allowing the game to render over 70,000 enemy AI units on the screen at one time.

– Witness the internally developed 'SwarmTech' technology, allowing the game to render over 70,000 enemy AI units on the screen at one time. Unique Heroes & Factions – Choose Heroes reigning from three distinct Factions – The Order, Rebellion & Volatists – each with their own playstyles, abilities, bonuses and army units that offer a unique gameplay experience.

– Choose Heroes reigning from three distinct Factions – The Order, Rebellion & Volatists – each with their own playstyles, abilities, bonuses and army units that offer a unique gameplay experience. Dynamic Day & Night Cycle – Fight to reclaim territory by day and survive against the relentless horrors that come with every night.

– Fight to reclaim territory by day and survive against the relentless horrors that come with every night. Living Death Fog – Encounter The Veil, a living death fog that conceals terrors and adds a new layer of danger to your survival, which must be kept at bay through the power of the Light.

– Encounter The Veil, a living death fog that conceals terrors and adds a new layer of danger to your survival, which must be kept at bay through the power of the Light. Malices, Blessings & Hardships – Embrace roguelite mechanics that make every run unpredictable and unique.

– Embrace roguelite mechanics that make every run unpredictable and unique. Elite Nightmares – Hunt down wandering powerful enemies for Dark Essence, each requiring different tactics and strategies to defeat.

– Hunt down wandering powerful enemies for Dark Essence, each requiring different tactics and strategies to defeat. Horror and Embolden Status Effects – Embolden your army to aid them in battle, but ensure they are protected from the brutal effects of being Horrified.

– Embolden your army to aid them in battle, but ensure they are protected from the brutal effects of being Horrified. Terrifying Nightmare Foes – Face off against horrifying monsters like Spitters, Crushers, and Wraiths, each wielding unique abilities.

