Age of Empires Mobile Announced For October Launch

Xbox Game Studios revealed their latest mobile game, Age of Empires Mobile, as the game will launch on iOS and Android in October

Article Summary Age of Empires Mobile launches on iOS and Android on October 17, 2024, merging classic and new gameplay.

Experience rich real-time strategy with vivid visuals and historical heroes on dynamic medieval battlefields.

Command troops, manage resources, and develop technologies in a lifelike world rich in resources and hidden dangers.

Choose from 40+ legendary heroes and raise mighty civilizations like the Romans and Byzantines in high-definition.

Xbox Game Studios, along with World's Edge and TiMi Studio Group, have announced their latest mobile game with the reveal of Age of Empires Mobile. The game has been designed to put a new spin on the classic strategy title, as you will build up your empire over time and attempt to cement your place in history. We have more details on the game below as it will be released on October 17, 2024, for iOS and Android.

Age of Empires Mobile

Embark on an exhilarating adventure in the brand-new Age of Empires world and forge unbreakable bonds with friends anytime and anywhere! Dive into an epic war strategy experience with rich real-time controls, stunning visuals, and historical heroes on grand battlefields. Seize the reins of your empire, rally allies from every corner of the globe, and reclaim your once-radiant glory! Join us on a conquest like no other!

Experience a New Age Of Empires: Familiar elements from the classic Age of Empires games merge with brand-new and mobile-specific gameplay. Engage in strategic resource management, develop unique technologies, and train diverse armies to build and defend your kingdom from scratch.

Choose from over 40 epic heroes spanning various civilizations. Familiar faces like Joan of Arc, Leonidas, and Julius Caesar are joined by intriguing new allies such as the Queen of Sheba, Khalid ibn al-Walid, and Rani Durgavati. Combine the unique attributes of different heroes to create your own powerful and unique force! Raise Mighty Civilizations: Choose from civilizations like the magnificent Chinese, the grandiose Romans, the elegant and solemn Franks, or the glittering Byzantium, with even more civilizations set to debut. Experience the medieval era with high-definition graphics and richly detailed environments.

