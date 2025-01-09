Posted in: Gameforge, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aion, Aion Classic

AION Classic Reveals Content Roadmap For First Half of 2025

AION Classic players have a bit of content to look forward to across 2025, as the devs showed off what they have planned on a new roadmap

Gameforge revealed new details this morning about what they have planned for AION Classic across the first half of the year. The team launched a new video today, which you can watch here, as they went over a number of new items. These include a Class Change event, a new Go Wild addition in PvP, a new Deathbringer event coming up soon, and the new massive Version 3.7 update on the way. We have some of the dev notes for you here to go with the video.

AION Classic – 2025: Part 1

Go Wild(Card) in PvP: With fresh changes following player feedback, the wildcard event makes a return, allowing players to pick a skill from a different class, making player-versus-player gameplay less predictable and even more exciting!

With fresh changes following player feedback, the wildcard event makes a return, allowing players to pick a skill from a different class, making player-versus-player gameplay less predictable and even more exciting! Deathbringer Event Brings Kills and Glory: Compete for more than just bragging rights in the PvP Deathbringer event, which sees players try to rack up a specific amount of kills.

Compete for more than just bragging rights in the PvP Deathbringer event, which sees players try to rack up a specific amount of kills. The Urge to Server Merge: To keep the fun optimized, the population of Atreia and Tahabata will be merged into a completely new server.

To keep the fun optimized, the population of Atreia and Tahabata will be merged into a completely new server. Class Change Event: Got your eye on another class' skills and abilities? Shortly after the server merge, AION Classic EU will be running an event to switch classes… permanently!

Got your eye on another class' skills and abilities? Shortly after the server merge, AION Classic EU will be running an event to switch classes… permanently! Easter and Birthday Celebrations Galore: There will be lots to celebrate in April with both Easter and the game's second anniversary falling around the same time! Expect community events and tournaments and plenty of opportunities to unlock loot, of course.

There will be lots to celebrate in April with both Easter and the game's second anniversary falling around the same time! Expect community events and tournaments and plenty of opportunities to unlock loot, of course. Update 3.7: While the final details are still being confirmed, we can tease that AION Classic EU's major 3.7 update is being worked on for the first half of the year! Two new dungeons are being prepared, as well as new items and quality of life updates, all providing even more ways to strike back against Tiamat!

