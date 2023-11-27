Posted in: Gameforge, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aion, Aion Classic

AION Classic Will Receive New Major Update In December

Gameforge revealed a number of new details for the next major update to AION Classic, as Lady Siel´s Call will arrive in December.

Gameforge confirmed this morning that a new major update is on the way for AION Classic, which is set to be launched before year's end. Update 2,5 will be called Lady Siel's Call and will bring about a number of new additions to the game in the form of punishing challenges, rewarding mechanics, and several improvements. The team didn't put an official release date on the content yet, only stating it would be released before the end of the year, so sometime in December. We have a rundown from the devs for you below, along with the teaser trailer.

AION Classic – Update 2.5: Lady Siel's Call

The named protector of the Tower of Eternity, known as the Lady of Time, Lady Siel was one of the 12 Empyrean Lords who died during the Cataclysm, which saw the shattering of the Tower of Eternity. Lady Siel sacrificed herself by freezing the Tower and its surroundings in time, thus stabilizing the Aetheric Field. In her wake, Siel's Relic was formed, a vessel that grants its possessor the power to control time. Packed with new instances like Tempus, Deathly Chamber, Padmarashka's Cave, Empyrean Crucible, and Crucible Challenge, Gameforge invites MMO enthusiasts to explore these exciting additions and elevate their AION Classic adventure to a whole new level.

Tempus

Discover the mysterious Tempus, a hidden laboratory used by Tiamat for her experiments on Siel's Relic. The area consists of the Drana Lab, the Circular Prison Camp (where subjects for her experiments are imprisoned), and the Tempus Workshop, where Time Dilators, devices that can affect the flow of time, are mass-produced by the Drakan.

Designed for solo players, level 55 and above

Accessible once a week with a reset every Wednesday at 9:00 AM (CET)

Padmarashka's Cave

Dive into the enigmatic Padmarashka's Cave, home of the Dramata Padmarashka. The Dramatas have failed to evolve into dragons but are able to give birth to new dragons with powerful combat abilities, making them essential in Tiamat's plans to form a first line of defense in Balaurea's war against the Daevas. While Tiamat ordered her Dramatas to abandon their nests due to the encroaching enemy lines, Padmarashka's motherly instincts would not allow her to leave her eggs behind, even in the wake of the approaching Daeva troops.

Designed for groups of 2-6 players at level 55 and above

Can be entered daily with a reset at 9:00 AM (CET)

Deathly Chamber

Take on the challenge of the Deathly Chamber! Move along a winding path inside a cave until you reach the magic ward from the Balaur. Stepping through it will trigger a time attack, where players will face a large room with 6 bridges crossing a deep chasm, with success hinging on reaching each room at the end of the bridges and grabbing the treasure chest inside.

Designed for 2-3 players within levels 51-55

Available once a week with a reset every Wednesday at 9:00 AM (CET)

Empyrean Crucible

Conquer the Empyrean Crucible, an educational institution where the Lord of the Daevas teaches virtues, insights, and combat skills. Originally only accessible to Daevas of the respective Crucible, a part of Kaisinel Academy or Marchutan Priory was also opened to normal Daevas to strengthen their power.

Designed for 2-6 players at level 50 and above, the Empyrean Crucible is a PvE instance in which group members collectively battle monsters that regularly appear in its circular arena

Accessible once a week with a reset every Wednesday at 9:00 AM (CET)

Crucible Challenge

The Crucible Challenge can be entered from either Kaisinel Academy or Marchutan Priory. Like the Empyrean Crucible, the Crucible Challenge is a PvE instance where players battle monsters that regularly appear in its circular arena.

Unlike in the Empyrean Crucible, the Crucible Challenge focuses on developing solo skills outside of group play

Accessible once a week with a reset every Wednesday at 9:00 AM (CET)

