Alexandre Parizeau Joins Amazon Games' Montreal Studio

Amazon Games announced this week that Alexandre Parizeau has been hired to be the new studio head over at their Montreal studio. If you're not familiar with Parizeau, for the past decade he worked for Ubisoft, the past six years of that being the Managing Director at the Toronto studio where he oversaw projects such as Watch Dogs: Legion, Far Cry 5, and Starlink: Battle For Atlas. He also served as a Senior Producer on Splinter Cell and Rainbow Six Vegas. According to the announcement, he will be leading the development of the studio's first project, which will be a competitive multiplayer AAA title based on new IP. Considering how many projects have been given the axe by Amazon Games, we'll see how long the project lasts, but we'd love to see it come to fruition. We have a couple of quotes from the announcement for you here.

"Alex has a long track record of building talented teams and successful games, and is a perfect fit for what we aspire to create at our new studio in Montreal," said Christoph Hartmann, VP, Amazon Games. "He managed the development teams behind major franchises during his time at Ubisoft Montreal and Toronto, and he instantly clicked with our team's vision and creative leads, some of which he worked with previously at Ubisoft. Alex will continue assembling an outstanding team in Montreal, and we're looking forward to sharing more on what they're creating when the time is right." "When I first met the team, I was both impressed and convinced by their vision for a brand new competitive multiplayer experience. I feel very fortunate to join this great group of people, to have the privilege to start a new studio, and to build and foster the team that will continue along this journey. With the trust and support from Amazon Games, we have an exceptional opportunity to innovate and push the limits of what multiplayer gaming is today," said Alex Parizeau, Studio Head, Montreal.