Alien: Isolation Has Multiple Announcements For 10th Anniversary

SEGA has a few announcements for the 10th Anniversary of Alien: Isolation, including a soundtrack and a sequel in the works.

Article Summary SEGA marks Alien: Isolation's 10th anniversary with exciting news.

A sequel to Alien: Isolation is officially in development.

Lofi Girl collaborates for a special Alien: Isolation beat stream.

Original soundtrack gets a new vinyl and cassette release.

SEGA revealed a few pieces of news today as they celebrate the 10th anniversary of Alien: Isolation, including the news of a sequel in the works! First off, the big news of the day came on Twitter/X, as the team behind the original game confirmed a sequel is in development. No other details were given beyond that, but it's something to look forward to in the next year or so. Second, SEGA partnered with the Lofi Girl YouTube channel to make a special hour-long lo-fi beats stream dedicated to the game, which we have for you above. Finally, the team is working with iam8bit and Hollywood Records to release the game's original soundtrack on vinyl and cassette, as well as digital, which we have the details about below.

Alien: Isolation (Original Video Game Soundtrack) with music from composing duo Joe Henson and Alexis Smith, better known as The Flight and Christian Henson, with themes by Jerry Goldsmith. The 20-track album was released in celebration of the game's 10-year anniversary both digitally and on blood green vinyl and motion-tracker green cassette, featuring original packaging art by Nimit Malavia, courtesy of iam8bit.

The Torrens EVA Welcome to Sevastopol Axel's Death San Christobal Quarantine Working Joes Solomon's Galleria The Hunt The Derelict The Space Jockey Catherine Foster Tomorrow, Together It's Here The Descent The Core The Beast Escape Sevastopol Airlock Ripley's Theme (From Alien : Isolation )

Fifteen years after the events of Alien (1979), Ellen Ripley's daughter, Amanda enters a desperate battle for survival, on a mission to unravel the truth behind her mother's disappearance. As Amanda, you will navigate through an increasingly volatile world as you find yourself confronted on all sides by a panicked, desperate population and an unpredictable, ruthless Alien. Underpowered and under prepared, you must scavenge resources, improvise solutions and use your wits, not just to succeed in your mission, but to simply stay alive.

