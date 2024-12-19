Posted in: Awards Show, Events, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indie Game Awards

All Of The Winners From The Indie Game Awards 2024

The Indie Game Awards held their first official ceremony tonight, coming in at under 90 minutes with several awards and no commercials

Article Summary The first Indie Game Awards celebrated standout indie games in 2024 with a 90-minute pre-recorded ceremony.

Ceremony included special honors, including a memoriam for Daniel Wilkins and a Storyteller Award for Mohammad Fahmi.

Balatro was crowned Game of the Year among other winners like Little Kitty, Big City and Harold Halibut.

Organizers Six One Indie and Vicarious PR aim to inspire future indie game developers with this annual event.

This evening, Six One Indie and Vicarious PR held their first annual edition of The Indie Game Awards, live on tape as a pre-recorded ceremony to honor indie video games in the year 2024. The show aimed to honor titles that may not have gotten their due on other livestreams and award show presentations, offering up a different kind of experience with pre-recorded speeches from the winners. There were a few special honors on the show as well, as they had a memoriam for Daniel Wilkins presented by Aerial_Kinght, as well as The Mohammad Fahmi Storyteller Award presented to his parents. We have the full rundown of the winners, as well as the stream for you to check out above, coming in at under 90 minutes with no commercials.

2024 Winners

Debut Game: Little Kitty, Big City

Little Kitty, Big City Notable Achievement in Accessibility Another: Crab's Treasure

Crab's Treasure Able To Play Introduction: Good Trouble

Good Trouble Visual Design: Harold Halibut

Harold Halibut Music: Pacific Drive

Pacific Drive Industry Impact: Strange Scaffold

Strange Scaffold Bite-Sized Game: Thank Goodness You're Here

Thank Goodness You're Here Solo Development: Animal Well

Animal Well Innovation: Cryptmaster

Cryptmaster Emotional: Impact Neva

Impact Neva Industry Impact: New Blood Interactive

New Blood Interactive Gameplay Design: Balatro

Balatro Community Management: Aggro Crab

Aggro Crab Industry Impact: Outersloth

Outersloth Women-Led Game: Mexico, 1921. A Deep Slumber.

Mexico, 1921. A Deep Slumber. Narrative: 1000xRESIST

1000xRESIST Industry Impact: Day of the Devs

Day of the Devs Game of the Year: Balatro

The Indie Game Awards

An annual event designed to honor excellence in indie gaming, featuring categories that highlight innovation, storytelling, artistry, and more. The awards will spotlight the most compelling and groundbreaking titles from around the world. Further information about the award categories, nomination process, judges, and event details will be announced later in the year. Interested parties are encouraged to stay tuned for updates. Both Vicarious PR and Six One Indie are deeply committed to the indie game community, and this partnership reflects their dedication to supporting and promoting indie developers. The Indie Game Awards aim to not only celebrate the best in indie gaming but also to inspire future generations of developers.

