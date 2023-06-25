Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alterium Shift, Gravity Game Arise, indie games

Alterium Shift Confirmed For Early Access Release In July

Gravity Game Arise will be releasing Alterium Shift into Early Access after having a successful Steam Next Fest demo period.

Indie game publisher Gravity Game Arise confirmed that they have an Early Access release date for Alterium Shift, as the game will be out in early July. The game received a free demo during Stdeam Next Fest, giving players a chance to explore the 2.5D JRPG, which has become a successful outing for the game. Now we know the Early Access version will be released on July 6th, 2023. You can check out the latest trailer and more below, as the demo is still live until tomorrow.

"Join three heroes in training as they learn to master their individual strengths and harness the power of Alterium Essence. With their training nearly completed, Dolion, their teacher, prepares them for the most important mission they've faced yet. Choose between three heroes in training; Pyra, Atlas, and Sage. Their teacher, Dolion, strives to mold his students into heroes, ones better than himself. The three heroes are taking their final test before being sent off on an important and life-changing mission. Each character has a unique story path to experience and each path is filled with choices that are directed by the player. What fate awaits these heroes, and can they accomplish the tasks set forth before them?"

"Each character will have an on-map ability that allows them to explore areas the others can't. For instance, Pyra can slice through rocks and Atlas and shoot far-off targets. Find hidden treasures or even experience story-based elements! Alterium Shift has a full-featured turn-based combat system with a turn-order display for important decision-making! Exploit enemy weaknesses and gain experience to grow your party into an unstoppable force! Charge up your Burst Bar for powerful burst abilities! Of course, the loot you earn will also help you a long your journey as well. Explore the world of Alteria. Meet new and diverse people. Find loot and hidden treasure! Take on new quests. Go fishing! The world is at your fingertips!"

