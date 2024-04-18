Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet In April 2024

Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series reports on the first set of the Scarlet & Violet block in April 2024 over a year after its release.

Article Summary April 2024 Pokémon TCG Value Watch for Scarlet & Violet set.

Top valued Scarlet & Violet cards with current market prices.

Nest Ball Gold Hyper Rare's notable increase in value.

Set values low compared to other Scarlet & Violet releases.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet, which came out in March 2023, are doing now in April 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet base set with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Miriam Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 251/198: $26.31 Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 245/198: $21.12 Nest Ball Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 255/198: $16.67 Miraidon ex Special Illustration Rare 244/198: $15.30 Arven Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 249/198: $12.15 Rare Candy Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 256/198: $11.95 Ralts Illustration Rare 211/198: $10.12 Kirlia Illustration Rare 212/198: $8.74 Slowpoke Illustration Rare 204/198: $8.74 Miriam Full Art Trainer Supporter 238/198: $7.63

We have a $4 jump in value for the Nest Ball Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item. This card jumped up by one-third of its March 2024 value, so those looking to finish their set at a low price will want to observe this card to make sure it doesn't get too high in value. Overall, the cards of this set remain low in the market compared to other sets released under the Scarlet & Violet banner.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!