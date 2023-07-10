Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Bugsnax, Young Horses

Bugsnax Is Coming To Mobile Devices This Week

Young Horses confirmed they are releasing Bugsnax for both iOS and Android devices, as the game drops on July 12th, 2023.

Indie game developer and publisher Young Horses confirmed this week they are going to be releasing Bugsnax on mobile devices. This is basically the same game you've seen on PC and consoles, only now you'll be able to play it on iOS or Android, complete with all of the content they have released for the game so far. You can read more about what's in store for this version below, as the game will officially drop onto mobile platforms on July 12th, 2023.

"Bugsnax takes you on a journey to Snaktooth Island, home of the legendary half-bug half-snack creatures, Bugsnax. Invited by intrepid explorer Elizabert Megafig, you arrive to discover your host nowhere to be found, her camp in shambles, and her followers scattered across the island alone… and hungry! It's up to you to solve the mysteries of Snaktooth Island: What happened to Lizbert? What are Bugsnax, and where do they come from? But most of all, why do they taste SO GOOD?"

Fill Your Pack With Snax! Discover, hunt, and capture all 100 different species of Bugsnax using a variety of contraptions and bait.

Embark on a Tasty Quest! Explore the diverse biomes of Snaktooth Island to track down and reunite the inhabitants of Snaxburg.

Feed Somebody, and You'll See, We Are Whatever We Eat! Stuff your new friends with Bugsnax to customize them with countless new looks.

Venture Deep to Seek the Truth! Follow every lead to learn more about Lizbert's band of misfits and the mysteries of Snaktooth Island.

Come Back For Seconds! Seek outside quests and travel off the beaten path to test your skills against fearsome supersized Bugsnax!

Make Yourself At Home! Complete challenges from your mailbox, collect decorations to personalize your hut, and, most important of all: put hats on your favorite Snax!

