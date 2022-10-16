Amazon Games Reveals Season 2 Pass For Lost Ark

Amazon Games has announced a brand-new Ark Pass coming to Lost Ark as they revealed the details of Season 2. The primary pass is free to all players as you'll be able to complete missions in 30 different levels to unlock several new rewards, including Pheons, pirate coins, and a Legendary Card Pack. There are, however, paid versions, as the Premium and Super Premium Ark Passes are available through the in-game store until December 14th, 2022. We have more from the blog below.

Ark Pass Season 2 arrived on October 12 and adds new ways for players to earn impactful rewards just by playing Lost Ark. Players can complete missions to progress through 30 Ark Pass levels, and with each level reached, new rewards will be unlocked and earned. The regular Ark Pass is completely free and grants a variety of helpful rewards, such as Pheons, honing material selection chests, pirate coins, and even a Legendary Card Pack! Ark Pass progress is earned across your entire roster, and the rewards are roster bound.

While all players will have access to the free Ark Pass, those interested in more rewards and cosmetics can exchange Royal Crystals for two premium reward tracks (Premium & Super Premium) which each layer in additional rewards to the leveling track. The Premium Ark Pass adds rewards at all 30 levels earned alongside the free rewards. Some examples include more honing material selection chests, battle items, rapport chests, and the Icebloom Deer Mount!

On top of the Regular & Premium rewards, the Super Premium Ark Pass weaves the Respite and Glory skin collection, the Void Hall Wallpaper, and a Legendary Card Pack through the 30 levels of the Ark Pass. The Premium pass is available in exchange for 1,500 Royal Crystals, and the Super Premium (all rewards & the Respite and Glory skins) for 3,000 Royal Crystals. If you start off Premium, you can upgrade to Super Premium for an additional 1,500 Royal Crystals.