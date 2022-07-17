Amazon Web Services & Game Jolt Announce The Girls In Games Jam

Amazon Web Services and Game Jolt have announced a brand new online event to take place in August with the Girls In Games jam. The event is designed to showcase the representation of girls and women in the games industry, specifically for those early in their games careers and "those who identify as and are allies of girls, women, and non-binary people." The jam will start with a day of mentorship, which will include several live 30-minute lightning talk sessions, as well as a few 1-hour roundtable panels, which we have the full schedule for below. Those who join the jam can team up or fly solo as they will be tasked with creating a game pitch deck featuring a girl and/or woman as the protagonist. Those looking to join can do so through the Girls in Games community page on Game Jolt, which is where all of the content will be livestreamed. We have more info below and you get get the full details on the AWS for Games blog post.

Community Building – Victoria Tran, Community Director at Innersloth – Among Us 4:30pm PT: Independent studios and start-ups – Cat Varner (Director of Product at Dreamhaven), Laura Puerto (Platform Engineer, Dreamhaven), Bridget Collins (Lead Game Designer, Lightforge Games), Kristin Kane (Backend Engineer, Lightforge Games), Molly Pease (Writer, Metatheory), Nina Park (UI/UX, Metatheory), Jen Einfield-Kane (Narrative Designer, Metatheory)

"With Girls in Games, I'm excited to show off the amazing women that play an important role within our industry in hopes of empowering others to see themselves as part of it in the future," said Yaprak DeCarmine, CEO and Founder of Game Jolt. "As an industry, we have room to grow when it comes to inclusivity and highlighting the creators behind our favorite games. By spreading the word about what is possible to achieve, we can help inspire the next generation of influential creators." "Creating new opportunities and pathways for more diversity, equity and inclusion in entertainment technology is a huge priority at AWS," said Tracy Geist, Global Head of Games and Media & Entertainment Marketing at AWS. "We are thrilled to partner with Game Jolt to host the Girls in Games jam, offering access to presentations, mentorship, hands-on learning, and a pitch opportunity with some of the brightest female leaders in the games industry."