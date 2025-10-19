Posted in: Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Anno 117, Anno 117: Pax Romana

Anno 117: Pax Romana Reveals Year One Pass Details

Anno 117: Pax Romana has confirmed it will release a Year One Pass, which includes access to the game's first three DLC releases

Article Summary Anno 117: Pax Romana launches November 13, 2025, with a Year One Pass featuring three major DLCs.

Choose to lead as Marcus or Marcia, shaping your own path and the fate of your Roman province.

Year One Pass includes Provinces of Ash, The Hippodrome, and Dawn of the Delta expansions.

New challenges await with volcanic islands, chariot races, and an Egyptian-inspired province to explore.

Ubisoft dropped new content details for what they have planned for Anno 117: Pax Romana after it launches, as players will have a Year One Pass available if they so choose to buy into the game more than they already will. The pass will come with its own bevy of content, including access to three already planned DLC releases, so those who own the game will get the full experience for the first year of extra content. We have the details about it from the company below, as the game is still set for release on November 13, 2025.

Anno 117: Pax Romana – Year One Pass

Beyond the campaign, the Year 1 Pass content will expand the Empire's reach, introducing fresh challenges and new opportunities for exploration, including a volcanic island, a grand hippodrome and an Egyptian-inspired Province. Anno 117: Pax Romana will launch on November 13, 2025, simultaneously on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X | S, Amazon Luna as well as Windows PC through Steam, the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect. For the first time in the Anno series, players will be able to choose their character and shape their story in a deeply personal way.

Step into the shoes of Marcus, a young man grappling with self-doubt after an unexpected appointment as Roman Governor. This is your chance to rise to the occasion and prove your worth in a role defined by difficult choices. Once in power, you'll decide what it truly means to be Roman — and the cost of peace is yours to decide.

Or follow the path of Marcia, whose mysterious rise to power defies the norms of a male-dominated empire. Seize this rare opportunity to stand out and lead with conviction. As Governor, your decisions will shape the lives of your citizens and redefine the essence of Roman rule.

YEar One Pass Content

The first year of content for Anno 117: Pax Romana brings bold new expansions and unforgettable challenges:

DLC 1 – Provinces of Ash: Discover the largest island ever created in Anno, featuring a towering volcano and a new deity to worship. This wild and untamed land offers fresh resources, unique cultural encounters, and strategic depth.

Discover the largest island ever created in Anno, featuring a towering volcano and a new deity to worship. This wild and untamed land offers fresh resources, unique cultural encounters, and strategic depth. DLC 2 – The Hippodrome: Construct the grandest monument in Anno history, inspired by the legendary Circus Maximus. Host thrilling chariot races to entertain your citizens, boost your prestige, and attract elite specialists from across the empire.

Construct the grandest monument in Anno history, inspired by the legendary Circus Maximus. Host thrilling chariot races to entertain your citizens, boost your prestige, and attract elite specialists from across the empire. DLC 3 – Dawn of the Delta: Venture into a new province shaped by vast deserts and a mighty river. Encounter unfamiliar gods and a new culture as you establish your rule in this distant frontier, expanding the reach and influence of Roman civilization.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!