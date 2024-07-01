Posted in: Apex Legends, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: ALGS, Apex Legends Global Series

Apex Legends Global Series Announces Split 2 Playoff Dates

Electronic Arts revealed more details for the Apex Legends Global Series, as we have info confirmed for the Split 2 Playoff.

Article Summary Apex Legends Global Series Split 2 Playoff set for August 29-September 1, 2024.

Event in Mannheim, Germany, features a $1M prize pool and a live audience.

Top 40 Apex Legends teams to battle at SAP Arena's first esports event.

Challenger Circuit offers amateur teams a chance to qualify for Pro League.

Electronic Arts revealed new details to the Apex Legends Global Series – Split 2 Playoff, set to take place near the end of Summer. This year's event will happen in Mannheim, Germany, at the SAP Arena from August 29 to September 1, 2024. The tournament will be broadcast and have a live crowd as fans will see some of the best Apex Legends teams compete for a slice of the $1m prize pool and the Playoffs trophy. We have more details below as tix to attend are available now.

Apex Legends Global Series – Split 2 Playoff

The competition will take place at the SAP Arena, one of the largest and most high-tech entertainment venues in Germany. Regularly hosting both top international sports teams and iconic musical performances, the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs will mark the venue's first professional esports event. The top 40 Apex Legends teams across six regions will return to the main stage for the second Playoffs event of the year. This summer's tournament will see top squads Team Falcons, Fnatic, Fennel, Legends Gaming, and many more look to stake a claim for a spot in the ALGS Championship.

The Apex Legends Global Series is a competitive tournament series for Apex Legends players on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation featuring a $5,000,000 total prize pool, culminating in the ALGS Championship. The Challenger Circuit, where squads will compete to qualify for the Pro League. The Challenger Circuit will give amateur talent an opportunity to shine, awarding top teams the chance to test their skills against Pro League teams in the Pro League Qualifier or Last Chance Qualifier.

"The Split 2 Playoffs marks Apex Legends esports' highly anticipated return to Europe and our first-ever ALGS event in Germany," said John Nelson, Sr. Director Esports – EA Entertainment. "With past stops in the UK, the US, and now Germany, we're continuing to deliver more ALGS action to more fans around the world."

