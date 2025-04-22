Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Catan, Catan Studio

Catan: Sixth Edition Has Been Released For 30th Anniversary

You can now get Catan: Sixth Edition for the game's 30th Anniversary, complete with some improvements, a new look, and streamlined elements

Catan Studio has released a new edition of their iconic board game title, as Catan: Sixth Edition is available now as part of the game's 30th Anniversary. This is basically their way of updating the game a bit for modern players, giving it a new look, a couple of improvements, some new artwork inside, and a streamlined way of learning how to play so it doesn't come off like an intimidating title. (Which, yes, at this point, it can be for new players!) We have more details below about this edition as it's available on their website now.

Catan: Sixth Edition

While staying true to the beloved mechanics of the game, Catan's Sixth Edition introduces a series of thoughtful updates that elevate the player experience, making it a must-buy for every Catan player. This highly anticipated edition offers fans and newcomers alike an improved player experience while building on the legacy of Catan, which has captivated players around the globe.

A New Look: Featuring more modernized and brighter artwork, the updated game components and packaging immerse players in the world of Catan like never before.

Featuring more modernized and brighter artwork, the updated game components and packaging immerse players in the world of like never before. Refined Eco-Friendly Design: A commitment to sustainability means less plastic and redesigned box trays that are both functional and environmentally conscious.

A commitment to sustainability means less plastic and redesigned box trays that are both functional and environmentally conscious. A More Inclusive Adventure: The game's character illustrations reflect greater diversity, making the world of Catan more welcoming for all players.

The game's character illustrations reflect greater diversity, making the world of more welcoming for all players. Enhanced Gameplay Experience: New textured hex tiles and premium card trays provide a more tactile and organized way to play.

New textured hex tiles and premium card trays provide a more tactile and organized way to play. Smarter Storage: The 5-6 Player Extension Pack contents can now fit inside the base game box, making it easier than ever to store and transport the game (note: not all expansions fit in the base game box at the same time).

The 5-6 Player Extension Pack contents can now fit inside the base game box, making it easier than ever to store and transport the game (note: not all expansions fit in the base game box at the same time). Streamlined Learning: The updated rulebook includes clearer graphics and visual examples, making it even easier for new players to jump into the adventure.

