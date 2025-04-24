Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Stellar Crown in April 2025

Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Stellar Crown

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyper-drive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown, which came out in September 2024, are doing now in April 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Squirtle Illustration Rare 148/142: $59.72 Terapagos ex Special Illustration Rare 170/142: $57.63 Bulbasaur Illustration Rare 143/142: $54.31 Dachsbun ex Special Illustration Rare 169/142: $33.63 Lacey Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 172/142: $29.38 Hydrapple ex Special Illustration Rare 167/142: $28.85 Galvantula ex Special Illustration Rare 168/142: $20.96 Briar Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 171/142: $17.61 Aera Zero Underdepths Gold Hyper Rare 174/142: $17.44 Terapagos ex Gold Hyper Rare 173/142: $14.24 Crispin Full Art Trainer Supporter 164/142: $11.07 Milcery Illustration Rare 152/142: $10.58 Bravery Charm Gold Hyper Rare 175/142: $10.56 Zeraora Illustration Rare 151/142: $8.34 Gulpin Illustration Rare 154/142: $6.33

As predicted, Squirtle Illustration Rare has overtaken the top spot of this set. However, it is not due to a surge in value. The top cards of this set are overall down in the market, Squirtle Illustration Rare included. The former chase card, Terapagos ex Special Illustration Rare, simply fell harder with a $31 drop. Squirtle Illustration Rare fell by $14, Bulbasaur Illustration Rare by $6, and Dachsbun ex Special Illustration Rare by $10.

