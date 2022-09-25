Razer Releases Its New Leviathan V2 X PC Soundbar

Razer released a brand new audio device this past week as PC players can get their hands on the new Leviathan V2 X PC Soundbar. This particular soundbar was designed to be about as compact as they could make it without taking away from any of the audio capabilities. As you can see from the image below, this one has been designed to fit underneath most PC monitors at 400mm. using just a USB Type C cable to power it, the soundbar also comes with lighting, so you can cue it up with all of your other Razer gear using the Razer Chroma RGB app. We have more info on the soundbar below for you to check out as this is currently being sold for a sold $100 via the company's website, at Razer Stores, and through select authorized retailers.

A compact PC gaming soundbar housing two full-range drivers and two passive radiators, the Leviathan V2 X delivers bold clarity and resonating depth for a riveting audio experience across all entertainment needs. At only 400mm in length, the Leviathan V2 X fits perfectly beneath most monitors, giving users a clutter-free desktop whilst delivering a wide, room-filling soundstage. For hassle-free connectivity, the Leviathan V2 X is powered by a single USB Type C cable to draw power more efficiently whilst producing strong, dynamic audio with a max volume output of 90dB. Powered by Razer Chroma RGB, the world's largest lighting ecosystem for gaming devices, the Leviathan V2 X boasts 14 lighting zones, countless patterns, and dynamic in-game lighting effects to provide users with full RGB customization and deeper immersion. Bluetooth 5.0 is also supported for a stable connection and added convenience, giving users the ability to switch seamlessly between PC and mobile devices paired via the Razer Audio App.