Shape of Dreams Announced For May 2025 Release

Neowiz revealed their latest game, Shape of Dreams, has a free demo out now, as the main game will be out sometime this May

Article Summary Explore the dream world with MOBA and roguelike mechanics in Shape of Dreams.

Free demo available on Steam; full release set for May 2025.

Customize characters using memories and Essences for unique gameplay.

Engaging single-player and up to 4-player co-op modes available.

Indie game developer Lizard Smoothie and publisher Neowiz have released a free demo for their latest game, Shape of Dreams, with a May 2025 release window. The game has you entering the dream world with a mix of MOBA-style mechanics and action roguelike gameplay, where you alter your memories to create a powerful hero. The demo, which is out on Steam, will give you a chance to try out a small portion of the game, as the team is aiming to release it in full this Spring. Enjoy the trailer and info here before trying out the demo.

Shape of Dreams

One day, the boundary between the dream world and reality collapsed, allowing passage through dimensional rifts to an intermediate realm called "The Rapids." With rumors spreading that anything is possible for those who reach the end of the dream world, heroes step into this unknown realm, each with their own reasons. You can edit your memories to create your own unique character. Use memories from the past to defeat enemies in combat. Attach mysterious gems called Essence to your memories to grant special effects and create synergies. A ranged carry with absurdly powerful melee attacks? A self-destructing mage? Everything is possible!

The dream world is ever-changing. A procedurally generated world awaits you, filled with dream dwellers, quests, various events, and hidden secrets. The diverse mysteries within this world will provide new experiences in every run. Unlock over 200 collectibles along the way. But be careful; the Hunters are always watching you. With difficulty selection and permanent upgrade systems in place, you can enjoy everything Shape of Dreams has to offer, even if you're not particularly skilled at games. However, if you enjoy a challenge, ruthless trials await you, including Lucid Dreams that let you bend the rules of The Rapids and powerful hidden bosses. Overcome these trials and prove yourself!

Confident in your mechanical skills? Then we recommend Mist, a fast and agile melee character! How about Vesper, a sturdy and powerful tank? Or perhaps you'd like to carry your friends as a ranged damage dealer? Shape of Dreams features characters in various roles, including ranged carries, bruisers, tanks, mages, and more. Find the character that perfectly matches your playstyle. While Shape of Dreams offers a complete single-player experience, it also supports up to 4-player co-op multiplayer. Experience excellent cooperative gameplay through rich interaction systems, including healing, buffs, and crowd control!

