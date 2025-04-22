Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Lost Origin, pokemon, pokemon cards, Sword & Shield

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin in April 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Lost Zone-themed set Sword & Shield - Lost Origin in April 2025.

Article Summary Explore the dynamic Pokémon TCG market with our April 2025 Value Watch of Lost Origin cards.

Discover top valuations: Giratina V Alt Art at $619.15, Aerodactyl V Alt Art at $138.40.

Chase card Giratina V Alt Art declined by $44 this month, revealing market trends.

Trainer Gallery highlights Pikachu VMAX $61.42, Pikachu V $47.29 as key set cards.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyper-drive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, which came out in September 2022, are doing now in April 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Giratina V Alternate Art 186/196: $619.15 Aerodactyl V Alternate Art 180/196: $138.40 Rotom V Alternate Art 186/196: $32.10 Giratina VSTAR Rainbow Rare 201/196: $20.52 Galarian Perrserker V Alternate Art 184/196: $18.26 Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 212/196: $9.22 Aerodactyl VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/196: $9.19 Kyurem VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/196: $7.87 Giratina V Full Art 185/196: $7.69 Hisuian Goodra VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/196: $6.97

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TC30: $61.42 Pikachu V Character Super Rare TG16/TC30: $47.29 Gengar Character Rare TG06/TC30: $14.86 Pikachu Character Rare TG05/TC30: $12.43 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter TG27/TC30: $11.63

The chase card of this set, Giratina V Alternate Art, saw a slight drop of $44 this month. The rest of this set has remained relatively steady. It's a somewhat imbalanced set in the current market with a monster chase card in the Giratina and three big hits with the Aerodactyl and Pikachu Trainer Gallery V & VMAX, and very little of high value outside of those cards.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

