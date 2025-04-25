Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Spike Chunsoft, Video Games | Tagged: dragon ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Announces First DLC Character Pack

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will be adding eight new characters to the roster witrh the all-new Daima Character Pack 1, available now

Article Summary Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero launches Daima Character Pack 1 DLC with eight new fighters.

New characters from Dragon Ball Daima series, including Mini Goku and Super Saiyan Vegeta.

Goku (Mini) gets a unique Technique-Changing Outfit with Aura Impact effect.

Enjoy action-packed modes like Episode Battle and Custom Battles with 193 characters.

Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft have launched a brand new DLC pack today for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, bringing with it eight new characters to the game. The Daima Character Pack 1, which is technically the second DLC pack to be released for the title, brings in characters specific to the current series. As you might suspect, some of these characters are doubling up on others, like how you get the mini version of Vegita, and then they count his Super Saiyan form as a second character. We'll let you be the judge as to whether or not that feels like they lied to you. But in any case, the DLC is out now, as we have more details and a trailer here.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero – Daima Character Pack 1

Daima Character Pack 1 adds eight new fighters to the existing roster of 193 playable chracters and features favorites from the Dragon Ball Daima original animation series. The roster additions include Goku (Mini), Super Saiyan, Vegeta (Mini) and his Super Saiyan forms, Glorio, Panzy, and Majin Kuu. Players who purchase the Dragon Ball Daima: Character Pack 1 will also receive the Goku (Mini) Technique-Changing Outfit: a brand-new costume that, when equipped, transforms Goku (Mini)'s Ultimate Blast into a new in-game Aura Impact effect.

Developed by Spike Chunsoft, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is the first sequel in more than 15 years in the legendary Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi series. Harnessing the power of Unreal Engine 5, the game delivers stunning true-to-the-anime visuals and genre-defining features with lightning-paced combat and large destructible environments. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero features action-packed gameplay modes including Episode Battle, where players can re-live storied battles from the globally beloved Dragon Ball anime series, and Custom Battles to create, play, and share UGC battles using a robust selection of available characters, stages, and unique items. The game also features a variety of multiplayer modes, including online and split-screen Vs. battles and a memorable World Tournament mode, where players can challenge each other in various iconic and original scenarios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!