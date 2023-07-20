Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Neon Network Collection Event Revealed

Respawn Entertainment has revealed the latest event for Apex Legends, as you can take part in the Neon Network Collection Event.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have launched a new event into Apex Legends, as the Neon Network Collection Event has begun. This is basically a very flashy event for you to jump into that will last from July 25th all the way to August 8th. You will be tasked with collecting Nodes to unlock a variety of limited-time cosmetics, as well as having you progress through new storyline elements for a few different characters. We got more details of what to expect in the event for you below, along with the latest trailer, as you can get the finer details in their latest blog.

"After biding her time, Loba's hunt continues. Become the wolf and enter her story yourself as you breach a facility that may have started the interruption to her childhood. With shady plot abound, you'll work through an interactive introduction before entering the Battle Royale with a twist from July 21-August 8, 2023. Use a Node Tracker in non-ranked Battle Royale matches to detect, locate the optimal location to connect, and hack into leads across the map to receive loot and Compute Nodes. Be quick—the battle won't pause for you to complete the hack. Compute Nodes will be awarded post-match for you to use in the new event shop."

Track Down Nodes: Legends will drop into the Node Tracker battle royale takeover to find and hack into Hammond's servers to earn loot and compute nodes.

Legends will drop into the Node Tracker battle royale takeover to find and hack into Hammond's servers to earn loot and compute nodes. Unleash the Radiant Raver: Apex Legends players can visit the Reward shop and use those Nodes to unlock cosmetics, including the Loba Epic Skin "Radiant Raver" and additional Battle Pass levels. Spending Nodes will also progress you through the story.

Apex Legends players can visit the Reward shop and use those Nodes to unlock cosmetics, including the Loba Epic Skin "Radiant Raver" and additional Battle Pass levels. Spending Nodes will also progress you through the story. Valkyrie's Prestige: If players unlock all 24 cosmetics before the event ends, they will automatically be rewarded with Valkyrie's Prestige Skin, "Apex Interceptor."

