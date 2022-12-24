Aquatico Releases All-New Extended Trailer

Indie developer Digital Reef Games and publisher OverSeer Games have released an extended trailer for their upcoming game Aquatico. The trailer gives you a good nearly five minutes' worth of content to enjoy as they have gone more in-depth this time around, showing off as much of the game as they can with a developer voiceover to give you a tour. It's basically a how-to guide to keep the underwater facility and city secure and to work against the ravages of the ocean and the creatures that inhabit it. Enjoy the trailer as the game is still set to be released on January 12th, 2023.

"After Earth's surface became a barren and inhospitable wasteland, humanity poured their hopes into beginning a new life under the waves. Building a sustainable future, however, doesn't come easily. Set across multiple levels of the ocean floor, players will need to survive the briny depths to build their very own utopia. With all new features since its Next Fest debut, including Expeditions that allow you to send your inhabitants out into the depths of the ocean to scout and secure resources, to creating Dome connections that bridge the gap between the lower and upper levels, the trailer gives players a deeper look at the gameplay on offer."

"Featuring regional-based biomes with various temperatures and depth levels that impact how players build their underwater civilization, Aquatico presents unique challenges. Whether it's being wary of the natural sea life, or adapting to unknown ecosystems to avoid triggering unwanted conflicts, management of your population and your expansion is key to survival. Aquatico's vertical layered construction is unique for city building. Atop the sea bed lie the core infrastructure and production facilities and this layer is accessible to mechanized robots working efficiently to maintain the city's operations. The layers above are enclosed within massive domes, creating a habitable life for society. Sustaining this newfound daily routine will come with difficulties, as players must work towards fulfilling the requirements for enduring sea life."