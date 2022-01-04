The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism Part 12

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. After our spotlight series broke down the first three sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows), we now move to a set that introduced a new card type to the Pokémon TCG. Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism was released on February 2nd, 2018, and introduced Prism Stars to the hobby. This style of holographic card could be pulled in the reverse holo slot, making for quite a dynamic pack-opening experience. This set also includes one of the most valuable and sought-after cards in all of the Sun & Moon era. Let's take a journey through the best cards from Ultra Prism.

Cynthia Full Art Trainer Supporter: While I also really love the Trainers of Sun & Moon – Guardians Rising, it is largely agreed upon that Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism has one of the best selections of Trainer Supporters of its era. Cynthia, the Champion of Sinnoh, is the second most sought-after Trainer in the set after Lillie. Lillie, who will get her own entry tomorrow, is the chase card of the entire set by a huge margin. Cynthia, though, is an incredibly popular character and cards featuring her tend to become major hits.

Gardenia Full Art Trainer Supporter: Gardenia is the Grass-type Gym Leader of Eterna Gym, also in Sinnoh. I love the happy vibes that this card puts off which, to me, puts the artwork on par with the Full Art Lillie.

Lana Full Art Trainer Supporter: Wrapping up this first selection of Trainers is Lana, the Water-type Trial Captain of Akala Island's Brooklet Hill in Alola. I do like this artwork, but there's something about the style that almost feels low-res, as if the file weren't sent at the right resolution.

