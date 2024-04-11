Posted in: Arcade, Arcade1Up, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Golden Tee, golf

Arcade1Up Announces New Golden Tee 3D Arcade Cabinet

Arcade1Up announced the Golden Tee 3D 35th Anniversary Deluxe Arcade Machine, giving you eight games in one retro cabinet.

Article Summary Arcade1Up launches Golden Tee 3D 35th Anniversary arcade cabinet with 8 games.

Features include a 17" BOE color monitor, light-up marquee, and dual speakers.

Online leaderboard competitions via Wi-Fi enhance the retro gaming experience.

The cabinet celebrates the intersection of golf, gaming, and nostalgia.

Arcade1Up has revealed its latest retro cabinet on the way, as golfing fans will get a kick out of owning the new Golden Tee 3D arcade cabinet. Officially being called the Golden Tee 3D 35th Anniversary Deluxe Arcade Machine, the cabinet will have six main titles from the series, along with two extra bowling titles mixed in that use the same setup, giving you eight games in one. As it is with many of their machines, this one will stand just over 5' tall and comes with a 17" BOE color monitor, dual speakers, a light-up marquee, and 3D molded coin doors for the extra nostalgia. We have the finer details of it below, as you can get it via their website and select retailers.

Golden Tee 3D 35th Anniversary Deluxe Arcade Machine

If your sporting prowess takes you further than the likes of iconic golfing titles such as Golden Tee 3D '95, Golden Tee '97, '98, '99, 2K, and Golden Tee Classic, you can also delve into the striking world of bowling. Shuffle Shot and World Class Bowling are additionally housed within this cabinet, giving users the dual appeal of both sports. Will it be a strike or a spare that brings you a moment of triumph? Challenge your friends and rivals alike with epic online leaderboard functionalities, bringing the thrill of competition right to you! With Wi-Fi leaderboards, you can stake your victorious claim across a variety of game modes, adding that extra layer of exhilaration. Arcade1Up's Golden Tee 3D Deluxe Arcade Machine isn't just a gaming console; it's a statement piece that seamlessly combines nostalgia with cutting-edge features. Elevate your gaming experience and become part of the legacy, the celebration of golden moments, unforgettable matches, and the timeless joy of gaming.

"Coinciding with the PGA Masters and the mark of its 35th anniversary, Arcade1Up is thrilled to announce the launch of the Golden Tee Deluxe arcade machine," David McIntosh, Head of Brand and Communications, shared excitedly. "For the first time, Golden Tee is coming to you in the deluxe format, promising fans the unrivaled gaming experience they have come to expect from Arcade1Up. Whether you're a golfer, a gamer, or both, this arcade machine is not to be missed, blending the best of both worlds in a celebration of golf and retro gaming."

