Ford Adds Mustang Shelby GT500 To Both Fortnite & Rocket League

Ford has partnered with Epic Games to bring one of their cars to Fortnite and Rocket League, in the form of the Mustang Shelby GT500

Ford announced a new partnership with Epic Games, arriving today. The Mustang Shelby GT500 will be available in both Fortnite and Rocket League. This isn't the first time the two companies have worked together; they have brought different editions to both titles in the past, giving players the ability to race, battle, and escape from danger in a few different models. But this is the first time they're putting in one of their vintage cars in either game instead of a newer model, allowing you to speed around in one of the most iconic vehicles in automotive history. As usual for this kind of stuff, it will be as a separate purchase made in the game. However, when you buy it in Fortnite, you'll also get the car in Rocket League, provided your accounts are linked together. We have a few more details about it below as the car is now live.

Ford x Fortnite & Rocket League

Ford first collaborated with Epic Games in 2021 when the F-150 RLE entered the Rocket League arena. Since then, Rocket League has seen the addition of the Bronco Raptor, Mustang Mach-E, and the classic Mustang Shelby GT350R, further solidifying Ford's presence in the popular vehicular soccer game. Now, the vintage Mustang GT500 is making its debut in Rocket League and Fortnite, expanding the collaboration to a new audience.

Players can now pick up the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 in the Fortnite and Rocket League Shops. Purchasing the vehicle in Fortnite will automatically grant it in Rocket League, and vice versa, due to cross-game ownership. The vintage Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is a true icon, representing the pinnacle of American automotive performance in the late 1960s. Known for its powerful engine, aggressive styling, and racing pedigree, the Shelby GT500 has captured the hearts of car enthusiasts for decades.

