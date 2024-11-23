Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arena Breakout: Infinite, MoreFun Studios

Arena Breakout: Infinite Releases New Trailer With Season One

MoreFun Studios have released a new launch trailer for Season One of Arena Breakout: Infinite, as some new items were added

Article Summary Discover the launch trailer for Season One of Arena Breakout: Infinite by MoreFun Studios.

Explore new maps like TV Station and enjoy expanded gameplay modes and features.

Unlock Twitch Drops, a new Battle Pass, and exclusive cosmetics during Season One.

Experience optimized gameplay with cheater compensation and lowered system requirements.

Developer and publisher MoreFun Studios launched Season One of Arena Breakout: Infinite this week, as a new trailer and new additions were added at launch. Among the new items that weren't already covered when it was announced weeks ago include Twitch Drops to earn between now and November 25, a new Season One Battle Pass for those who wish to spend money on the game to get extra cosmetics, some new game modes added to the mix and other small items. Enjoy the latest launch trailer above, which shows off the new TV Station addition to the game, as all of the content for the season is live.

Season One

The Season One launch for Arena Breakout: Infinite will include several game additions, new features, and most importantly, changes based on the player feedback including cheater compensation, T7 nerf, and performance improvements for minimum requirements PCs. The Morefun Studios team will continue to review all player feedback during the Early Access Season One of Arena Breakout: Infinite to fix future issues, address requested changes, and add compelling new features desired by the community.

New Maps: TV Station and Expanded Armory Map

TV Station and Expanded Armory Map New Game Modes: Fog Event, Storm Event, Farm Assault, Armory Assault

Fog Event, Storm Event, Farm Assault, Armory Assault Woman character model

Eight new weapons including T03, Vector 9/45, and MDR

Battle Pass, season tasks, cosmetics, and skins

Season One Optimizations: Cheater Compensation, T7 Nerf, Minimum Memory, and GPU Memory requirements are further lowered to 12G/2G

Arena Breakout: Infinite

Arena Breakout: Infinite is an immersive tactical extraction shooter. Join a fair and competitive community to shoot, loot, and raid your path to fortune. With realistic visuals and true-to-life audio, push through tough battles where the stakes are high and the rewards even higher. Get in, get rich, and get out…but be prepared to fight for survival.

