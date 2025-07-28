Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astral Clocktower Studios, Kristala

ARPG Kristala Launches Into Early Access On Epic Games Store

Astral Clocktower Studios has given players a chance to try Kristala out in Early Access, as the game is available on the Epic Games Store

Article Summary Kristala launches in Early Access on Epic Games Store, bringing its dark fantasy world to new players.

Experience intense, soulslike combat inspired by Sekiro and Dark Souls with unique feline warriors.

Customize your cat hero with six clans, tailored magic, and a comprehensive skill and magic tree system.

Immerse yourself in a richly atmospheric, story-driven world filled with ancient magic and lore.

Indie game developer and publisher Astral Clocktower Studios has released its latest game, Kristala, into Early Access today on the Epic Games Store. If you haven't seen the title before, this is a dark fantasy ARPG where you and your fellow feline fighters study magic, parkour, and more to fight off a mysterious curse that gripped the land. The game has been in Early Access on Steam for a year now, so this is just the EGS getting its shot with the title's current build, as they work toward the full release.

Kristala

Kristala is an upcoming grimdark soulslike novel with a haunting atmosphere and a deep narrative focus. Enter Ailur, a land where magic is king and chaos often roams free. This world is inhabited by two races: the cat-like Anagativans and the rodent-like Kotan race. However, only the Anagativans can wield the ancient magic of the Sacred Six Kristals.

Challenging & Fast-paced Soulslike Combat – Master a precise and punishing combat system inspired by Sekiro and Dark Souls, with light/heavy attacks, perfect parries, well-timed dodges, and brutal aerial attacks and finishers.

Master a precise and punishing combat system inspired by Sekiro and Dark Souls, with light/heavy attacks, perfect parries, well-timed dodges, and brutal aerial attacks and finishers. Agile Protagonists & Catlike Abilities – Play as a feline warrior from one of six clans, each master of a distinct magic specialty and lore-rich culture. These catlike characters allow for interesting traversal and stealth mechanics, which players can enhance further via the Feline Skill tree.

Play as a feline warrior from one of six clans, each master of a distinct magic specialty and lore-rich culture. These catlike characters allow for interesting traversal and stealth mechanics, which players can enhance further via the Feline Skill tree. Create your Cat – Personalize your feline warrior by choosing fur color, fur length, your clan, and your starting class. All of these choices will factor into building your unique playstyle. The paw-sibilities are endless!

Personalize your feline warrior by choosing fur color, fur length, your clan, and your starting class. All of these choices will factor into building your unique playstyle. The paw-sibilities are endless! Comprehensive Magic System – Each clan specializes in an ancient/elemental magic, sourced by the Sacred Six Kristals. Unlock and level powerful spells and spell perks for each clan on a comprehensive, branching magic tree to customize your playstyle.

Each clan specializes in an ancient/elemental magic, sourced by the Sacred Six Kristals. Unlock and level powerful spells and spell perks for each clan on a comprehensive, branching magic tree to customize your playstyle. Atmospheric, Story-Driven World Building – Immerse yourself in the mystical realm of Ailur, where ancient prophecies, cursed creatures, and lost civilizations weave a dark and emotional narrative.

